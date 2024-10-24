Bollywood Newswrap, October 24: Akshay Kumar hints at Salman Khan’s Singham Again cameo; Kiara Advani in talks for standalone fantasy comedy

Today, October 24, 2024, witnessed a lot of happenings in the Hindi film industry. If you are looking for all the major updates of the day, then you’re at the right place. From Akshay Kumar hinting at Salman Khan’s cameo in Singham Again to Kiara Advani being in talks for a standalone fantasy comedy, this newswrap contains all the top headlines of today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of October 24, 2024:

1. Akshay Kumar teases Salman Khan’s cameo as he dines with Singham Again team

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Salman Khan is set to make an appearance in the upcoming movie Singham Again as his cop character Chulbul Pandey. Now, it looks like Akshay Kumar, who will be seen as Sooryavanshi in the movie, has confirmed this update.

Today, Akshay shared a picture with actors Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and director Rohit Shetty as they had lunch together. His caption read, “Hum sab ne mil ke ki bohot si Chulbul baatein #SinghamAgain.” Fans are sure that the use of the word Chulbul is a hint at Salman’s cameo.

2. Kiara Advani discusses standalone fantasy comedy Devi with Dinesh Vijan

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Kiara Advani has been meeting Dinesh Vijan for a standalone fantasy comedy tentatively titled Devi with Maddock Films. A source close to the development stated, “Kiara is on the verge of locking a fantasy comedy with Maddock. The horror comedy won’t be a part of the Stree Cinematic Universe at the moment, but marks the beginning of a standalone franchise in the fantasy comedy space with some supernatural elements.”

The source added that the film is expected to go on floors in the middle of 2025 after Kiara wraps up her existing projects.

3. Anees Bazmee gives a major update on No Entry 2

No Entry 2 is one of the most-awaited sequels in Bollywood. Earlier this year, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh have been cast in the film. Now, director Anees Bazmee has shared an update on the shooting timeline.

In an interview with Midday, Anees said, “Once Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 releases on November 1, I will put all my energies into No Entry Mein Entry. If all goes well, we will go on floors next February-March.”

4. Kartik Aaryan recalls when he waited outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat to get a glimpse of him

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan revealed that he has been a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. Recalling the time when he first saw SRK, Kartik shared that he went to Bandstand and stood in front of Mannat during his first visit to Mumbai. He added that it was a Sunday when many other fans had home to get a glimpse of King Khan.

5. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap to host a grand Diwali bash

It has been learned that Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap are set to host a grand Diwali party at their home in Mumbai. This celebration will take place on October 25, 2024. Many of their friends and colleagues from the film industry are expected to grace the festivities and make it a star-studded night.

