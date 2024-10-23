Bollywood Newswrap, October 23: Priyanka Chopra on comeback in Hindi films; Janhvi Kapoor holds Shikhar Pahariya's hand inside Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

Today, October 23, 2024, just a few days before the festival of Diwali, was packed with major updates from the film industry. If you missed out on anything, you’re at the right place as this newswrap provides you with the top headlines. From Priyanka Chopra speaking about her comeback in Hindi movies to Janhvi Kapoor holding Shikhar Pahariya’s hand in a viral picture from Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, here’s what happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of October 23, 2024:

1. Is Priyanka Chopra making a comeback in Bollywood?

In a recent interview with Forbes India, Priyanka Chopra admitted to missing singing and dancing in Bollywood movies. Talking about her possible comeback, she said, "I’m telling everyone… come to me with something right. I’ve been assessing a lot of scripts, and I’m hoping to lock something in soon.”

2. Janhvi Kapoor holds Shikhar Pahariya’s hand in inside PIC from Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali celebration last night, which was attended by various stars. In one inside photo from the event, Janhvi Kapoor was seen holding her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s hand. Veer, Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, and Radhika Merchant also joined them in the happy frame.

Other inside pictures from the party featured Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Gauri Khan, and more.

3. Abhishek Bachchan skips family event to take care of grandmother

Abhishek Bachchan was recently absent at wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s cousin’s birthday celebration. It has been learned that the actor is currently in Bhopal to take care of his grandmother, Indira Bhaduri, who has been unwell. He has been prioritizing spending time with her.

4. Baby John teaser certified from CBFC; set to arrive with Diwali releases

The teaser of the upcoming movie Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan in the titular role, has received a U/A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It will have a runtime of 2 minutes. The teaser will be attached with the films Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which are set to release in cinemas on the festive occasion of Diwali.

The teaser promises two looks of Varun and glimpses of songs, action, and lots of drama. The cast of Baby John includes Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on Christmas 2024.

5. Alia Bhatt shares Paris memories with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt was in Paris last month to make her debut at the Paris Fashion Week. She was accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha, and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Alia has now shared an adorable photo dump from the trip on her Instagram.

The actress posted some stunning mirror selfies in a denim dress. In one photo, Alia sat close to Neetu Kapoor as they posed for the camera. She shared a picture of a pretzel, followed by a candid shot as she sat on a log. The last slide was another mirror selfie in which she donned a black dress. Alia captioned the post, saying, “mirrors & memories.”

