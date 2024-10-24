Singham Again: Did Akshay Kumar just confirm Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey's cameo in film? Don't miss his PIC with Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Rohit Shetty and Arjun Kapoor 

Pinkvilla was the first to inform our readers that Salman Khan has agreed to do a cameo appearance in Singham Again. Although the makers made no official announcement, on October 24, 2024, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture from a lunch with the film's star cast. In his caption, he mentioned the word 'Chulbul' as a possible hint towards Salman's cameo in the film, stealing the spotlight.

A few minutes ago, Akshay Kumar shared a picture of his lunch with the Singham team again. The picture features director Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh are absent from the frame. In the picture, the actors are seen chatting with comfortable expressions.

However, the Khel Khel Mein actor's caption raised fans' excitement levels as he wrote, 'Hum sab ne mil ke ki bohot si Chulbul baatein.' For the unversed, Salman Khan has shot for a cameo in his iconic role of cop 'Chulbul Pandey' from his Dabangg film series. So, the caption for his cameo has created a strong media buzz among the fans before Singham Again's release next week.

Earlier, there were doubts about Khan's cameo after he received more death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. However, the actor fulfilled his professional commitment by filming for it on October 22, 2024, in Film City. The cameo is expected to be full of fun and action and is a friendly gesture towards Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn.

A source reported, "Rohit met Salman Khan recently and spoke to him about the grand plans in place to welcome him. Salman heard it out and said, 'It's you and Ajay. You are brothers. That's enough for a reason for me to do the cameo,'. The unit is all charged up with this newest addition to Singham Again."

Even Ajay Devgn shared the picture on his Instagram handle and mentioned how the team is ready for the film.'s release. He captioned, "Fueling up before the next roar, Singham Again."

Meanwhile, the makers of Singham Again have spared no effort in making sure that the movie is grand in every way. In addition to high-octane action and a cameo by Salman, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff will have significant roles in the film.

Singham Again is scheduled to be released on November 1, 2024, during the Diwali festival, and the recently released trailer has already increased the excitement among fans.

