Kartik Aaryan recalls waiting outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat to get his glimpse; ‘I had seen him only in the car...'

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars in India, whose popularity also extends worldwide. Many Bollywood actors have expressed their admiration for him and have admitted to being his fans. Kartik Aaryan recently revealed that he once stood outside SRK’s house, Mannat, to get a glimpse of him. He recalled seeing him in his car.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan disclosed that he has been a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. He shared an interesting anecdote from when he got the first glimpse of the Jawan actor. Kartik recalled going to the Bandstand and standing in front of Mannat when he came to Mumbai for the first time. He said that it was a Sunday when many other fans came to see him.

When asked who was the first celebrity that he saw in his life, Kartik revealed that it was Shah Rukh only. He stated, “I had seen him only in the car at that point of time,” adding that SRK would come out on Sundays and it was the first time he saw the superstar.

During the same conversation, Kartik Aaryan talked about always being ready to interact with his fans and oblige them with photos and autographs. He expressed that he understood the fans’ emotions since he had been on the other side. The actor explained, “Main uss side reh chuka hun jahan pe mai fan raha hun logon ka (I have been on the side where I have been a fan of people).”

Kartik continued by saying that he also wished to get a glimpse or a photograph or autograph with the person back then. He added that this was why he understood the reactions of the fans, so he always tried to make as many people happy as he could.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is scheduled to arrive on Diwali. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. He is expected to begin shooting for the action thriller in early 2025.

