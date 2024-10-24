Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap to host star-studded Diwali bash at their Mumbai home on October 25

Bollywood's favorite couple, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap, are gearing up to host an extravagant Diwali celebration, bringing together the crème de la crème of the Hindi film industry. The highly anticipated star-studded event will take place this Friday, October 25, 2024, at their residence in Mumbai, where they plan to celebrate the festival of lights in style.

This beloved pair, who have been childhood sweethearts and lifelong partners, have made it a tradition to celebrate Diwali with their friends from the film industry every year. Their gatherings are known for their cozy atmosphere and heartfelt warmth, making them a highlight of the festive season.

Last year, however, the couple chose not to host the party due to the profound grief of losing Ayushmann's father. This year’s celebration is expected to be especially poignant, as they come together not only to honor the festive spirit but also to cherish the memories of their loved ones.

In the meantime, Ayushmann Khurrana's most recent project was Dream Girl 2, where he starred alongside Ananya Panday. The romantic comedy received positive reviews from both fans and critics. Next, he will be reportedly seen in Vampires of Vijay Nagar.

Pinkvilla reported that Dinesh Vijan and Aditya Satpodar have finalized Ayushmann and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actors for their horror-comedy set against a vampire backdrop. A source mentioned that Ayushmann and Dinesh previously collaborated on Bala and have developed a strong creative relationship.

They have been discussing Vampires of Vijay Nagar for some time and plan to begin filming by the end of this year, with intentions to start in November 2025. The source also noted that the film will be the second collaboration between Aditya Satpodar and Dinesh Vijan following the success of Munjya.

It was revealed that this project will be the first collaboration between Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, with both actors having unique character arcs that are expected to surprise audiences. Currently, the script is in the writing phase and will soon move into pre-production.

On the other hand, Tahira is enjoying the success of her latest directorial venture, Sharmajee Ki Beti, which featured Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, and Divya Dutta in key roles. The film, which she both wrote and directed, is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

