No Entry 2: Anees Bazmee shares BIG update on film’s shoot; reveals if he loves Varun Dhawan’s comic timing

The Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan starrer 2005 film No Entry is one of the most popular movies in the comic space. Earlier in 2024, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that No Entry 2 was in the making. Now, director Anees Bazmee has shared a major update on the film’s shoot, revealing it is expected to kick off early next year. He also mentioned that he loved Varun Dhawan’s comic timing.

In a recent interview with Midday, Anees Bazmee expressed his excitement about the No Entry sequel. He shared that he will be collaborating with a wonderful star cast. Revealing his plans to start the shoot in 2025, Anees said, “Once Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 releases on November 1, I will put all my energies into No Entry Mein Entry. If all goes well, we will go on floors next February-March.”

During the same conversation, Anees Bazmee also appreciated the comic skills of actors from the new generation. Talking about Varun Dhawan, who is set to star in No Entry 2, the filmmaker stated that he loved his comic timing.

He also praised Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. Anees mentioned that he has loved the latter’s work even in those films that haven’t done box office numbers. He added that the viewers will get to witness a new avatar of these three actors if they collaborate on a movie.

Previously, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh have come on board the No Entry sequel. A source close to the development said, “While Anees Bazmee is on board No Entry 2 as a writer and director, the makers have gotten together Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh to lead the film. The trio is supremely excited about the script and has given their nod to the story.”

In another exclusive report from August, Pinkvilla shared an update on the female cast. A source disclosed, “While Varun, Arjun, and Diljit feature in a double role in No Entry 2, ensuring two times the fun, the film also has a strong ensemble cast with 7 female actors.”

