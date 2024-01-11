Bollywood to shift to Indian destinations and boycott Maldives? FWICE issues official statement

From the past couple of days, we all have seen that the agitation amongst Indians against Maldives has been growing with each passing day. The derogatory remark made by a couple of Maldivian ministers towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resulted in a huge row between India and Maldives. It has gone on to such a level that apart from. Apart from many citizens going ahead and canceling their bookings to go to the beautiful island, now even the Bollywood industry has taken its stand. In order to stand with PM Modi, FWICE has appealed to all the producers to call out their shooting bookings in the Maldives.

FWICE appeals all producers to cancel shooting bookings in the Maldives

Releasing an official statement this morning, the Bollywood industry has made its stand very clear in the India-Maldives row. In the statement issued by FWICE, it mentioned “In view of the growing row between India and Maldives over the derogatory statement issued by three ministers of Maldives, the FWICE which is the oldest and largest Federal body of the workers, technicians and artists working in the media and entertainment industry, strongly condemns the most irresponsible and ridiculous remarks of the ministers of Maldives passed on globally respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. In solidarity with the nation and its wide culture, the members of the FWICE have decided to boycott Maldives for their shooting locations. Instead, the FWICE appeals its members to choose similar locations in India for their shooting purpose and contribute towards developing the tourism in India.”

The statement further read, “All the producers in India and over the globe are hereby advised not to plan any shootings or production activities in the Maldives. We all stand in strong support towards our Prime Minister and our Nation.”

Maldivian ministers make derogatory remarks on PM Modi

A few days ago when PM Narendra Modi posted several pictures of him from Lakshadweep in an attempt to promote tourism in that destination, a couple of Maldivian ministers took a dig at the PM and passed racist comments. It was since then that the row began as the comments were called out as racist. Despite the Maldivian government issuing a statement reprimanding the ministers and distancing itself from the comments the agitation amongst the Indians had taken shape with #BoycottMaldives trending on Twitter.

