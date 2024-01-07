Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor-Tiger Shroff and more support Lakshadweep Tourism post PM Narendra Modi’s visit

Honorable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has stirred the internet with captivating pictures from his visit to Lakshadweep. Following his visit, the name of the Union Territory remains the most searched keyword on the Google search engine for the second day in a row. Amidst the growing popularity of the place, several Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, John Abraham, and Shraddha Kapoor supported the idea of PM’s #ExploreIndianIslands.

Celebs come in support of Lakshadweep Tourism after PM Narendra Modi's vist

Today, on January 7, Salman Khan took to his X (formerly Twitter) and reacted to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep. He wrote, “It is so cool to see our Hon PM Narendrabhai Modi at the beautiful clean n stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, and the best part is that yeh hamare India mein hain.”

Take a look:

Shraddha Kapoor also shared a captivating glimpse of the idyllic beach and wrote alongside, “All these images and memes making me super FOMO now Lakshadweep has such pristine beaches and coastlines, thriving local culture, I’m on the verge of booking an impulse chhutti This year, why not #ExploreIndianIslands”

Tiger Shroff also extended his support to the idea initiated by the Prime Minster Narendra Modi as he expressed, “Lost in the azure embrace, Lakshadweep islands have captured my heart. The rich culture, tranquil beaches, and the genuine warmth of its people create an enchanting allure. Join me in celebrating the inclusivity and unparalleled beauty of these islands - a treasure trove waiting for us to explore! #Lakshadweep #ExploreIndianIslands”

Take a look:

Furthermore, John Abraham also posted on his X as he encouraged Narendra Modi’s idea of exploring Indian Islands. Sharing captivating glimpses of the beaches from the Union Territory he wrote, “With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of “Atithi Devo Bhava” and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshwadeep is the place to go. #exploreindianislands”

Take a look:

Several other celebs extended their support to the idea on X

It is just a couple of days back; PM Narendra Modi shared several bewitching photographs from his Lakshadweep visit. “For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was!,” he wrote with a series of photographs shared on his X.

Take a look at the series of posts shared by him:

Hands down, it won’t be surprising to see Lakshadweep becoming India’s next favorite tourist destination. What do you think?

