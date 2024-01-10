EXCLUSIVE: Sumbul Touqeer on Maldives versus Lakshadweep row; 'Saddening to hear such comments'

The recent debate on Maldives versus Lakshadweep has many celebrities coming out in the open to support Narendra Modi and Indian Tourism. The new name to join the bandwagon is Sumbul Touqeer who's currently seen in Kavya- Ek Jazba Ek Junoon, playing the titular role.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sumbul shared her thoughts on the controversy and extended support to the PM of the country.

Sumbul Touqeer talks about the Maldives vs Lakshadweep controversy

Amid the ongoing controversy between India and Maldives, Kavya: Ek Jazba Ek Junoon actress Sumbul Touqeer says, "As someone involved in the entertainment industry, I believe in the power of art and collaboration to bridge gaps and foster understanding. It's disheartening to hear about the recent social media controversy involving derogatory remarks and also about our Dear Prime Minister."

She added, "As actors, we have the privilege of influencing perceptions and promoting cultural exchange. The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry's condemnation of the derogatory posts reflects the need for unity and mutual respect. India has been a crucial ally for the Maldives, especially in times of crisis, and acknowledging this partnership is vital. It is saddening to hear such comments."

Have a look at Sumbul Touqeer's recent post on Instagram from the sets of her show

Advertisement

She says, "Our pride, our nation is always first. I would urge everyone to go and explore more places in India, our nation. It is such a beautiful country and there are so many unexplored places yet. I would love to explore Lakshadweep and also want to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands. "

Sumbul Touqeer's Journey in the Industry

Sumbul Touqeer started her journey in television at a very young age. The actress also tried her luck in dancing reality shows. She rose to fame with her stint in Imlie. Sumbul played the titular role in the show and her chemistry with actors Gashmeer Mahajani and Fahmaan Khan was quite appreciated.

The actress also participated in Bigg Boss 16 and was one of the most talked about contestants on the show. After doing the most controversial reality show on Television, Sumbul went on a short break, only to return with a bang with Kavya: Ek Jazba Ek Junoon.