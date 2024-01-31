Boney Kapoor backed firm submits highest bid to develop International Film City in Noida

Boney Kapoor is one of the renowned producers in Bollywood. He is well recognized for backing films like Mr. India, Mili, Wanted amongst others. Contributing to the Entertainment industry; he has taken a step further as his company, Bayview Projects LLP and Bhutani Group has secured a bid to construct the International Film City in the Yamuna region near Noida.

Boney Kapoor to develop International Film City in Noida

On January 30, taking to X (formerly Twitter) Boney Kapoor confirmed the news of winning the tender to construct the film city in Noida, UP. He wrote, “Bayview Projects & Bhutani Infra are honoured to have won the tender to develop the International Film Studios at Noida in UP. We shall live upto the vision of Hon’ble CM @myogiadityanath and make this Studio an International hub for film shoots for film makers from all across the world.”

“The studio shall have facilities for not just filming but post production too. A Producer should be able to walk in with the script into the studio and leave with the final film. We shall live upto the Hon’ble @narendramodi #MakeinIndia vision. #InternationalFilmCityAtNoida,” he further added.

The project is located across 230 acres in Sector 21 of the Yamuna Authority area. Bayview Projects got the tender after submitting the highest bid amongst four contenders.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the four companies that were competing in the technical assessment including Bayview Projects LLP of film-maker Boney Kapoor, Lions Films Private Limited of KC Bokadia, Supersonic Technobuild Private Limited of actor Akshay Kumar and Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited of T-Series had placed their respective bids.

Yamuna Expressway industrial development’s committee officials opened the financial bids on Tuesday and realised that the Bayview Projects LLP and Bhutani Group has placed the highest bid promising the maximum 18 percent share of the profit to the government thereby becoming eligible for developing this project.

To tell you the exact number, according to officials, Lions Films Private Limited of KC Bokadia placed 15.12%, Supersonic Technobuild Private Limited of actor Akshay Kumar 10.80% and Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited of T-Series placed 5.12 % the lowest bid against the tender.

