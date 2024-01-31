Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani make last minute changes in wedding venue from abroad to India; here’s why

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. Nearly three years after confirming their relationship, the couple’s love story finally leads to the joyous moment of matrimony. A few days back, it was reported that a much-in-love couple is set to tie the knot next month on February 21 in Goa. However, according to the latest reports it has been revealed that the couple had originally planned a wedding overseas but read on to know why they changed the plan.

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani change their wedding venue last minute

It has been reported that Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani’s grand destination wedding will be a two-day affair, which will conclude on February 21 in Goa. The couple had initially planned a destination wedding overseas, however, made a last-minute decision to abide by the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for influential families to host grand festivities in the country itself.

A source close to the soon-to-be-married couple revealed, "Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India.”

The source further revealed that the decision was taken in mid-December which demanded a complete reset, involving the destination, and accommodations. Despite the substantial alterations, the couple accepted the overhaul, propelled by their love for the nation and desire to contribute to its growing economy.

Needless to say, this impeccable decision showcases the couple's sense of responsibility as citizens, supporting the national emotion and contributing to the collective effort of holding events within the country. As responsible citizens, they are not only celebrating their love but also doing their duty towards the nation.

On the professional front, Jackky Bhagnani is currently busy with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the capacity of a producer while Rakul has projects in different languages and including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and multilingual films like Indian 2, Ayalaan amongst others.

