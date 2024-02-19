Boney Kapoor REVEALS he wanted to buy home for Sridevi in Hyderabad, here's why

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Sridevi was and remains one of the most iconic actresses in not just Bollywood but across the nation. However, her tragic demise left everyone shocked. In a recent interview, her husband and producer Boney Kapoor spoke about how he wanted to buy a house for her in the city of Hyderabad. He said that the actress was comfortable living in this city.

Boney Kapoor talks about Sridevi

In an interview with iDream Media, Boney Kapoor was asked if there is something he wants to fulfill. In response, he said that he wanted to buy a house for Sridevi in Hyderabad. He said: "Main Hyderabad me jo ghar soch raha tha for my wife to have another home here because she, besides doing a lot of Telugu films I think about 70-75 films in Telugu, she was loved here like she was loved in Hindi heartland. she was loved in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka...all over.. world over." He further said that there were admirers of her across the globe.

He continued, "Ghar main Hyderabad me islye lena chah raha tha (I wanted to buy a house in Hyderabad because) kyunki even she was very comfortable staying (in Hyderabad) and we used to relish jo Andhra khaana hota hai and we used to relish that. Par khair uske baad dil nh kia ki kuch koshish karu idhar ghar lene ki. Or aata jaata rehta hu."

The Wanted producer said that he feels nice and sad at the same time now when he visits the city.

Boney Kapoor on guiding Sridevi, and Anil Kapoor in their career

Back in October, Boney gave an interview to The New Indian where he spoke about helping people in the industry. He said: "Maine har wo cheez ki hai jo mujhe theek lagti thi (I did everything that I thought was right). I thought it was my job and my duty, and I did that thinking that I was doing it for myself. If I guided Anil, it was not just for him, it was for us. If I guided Sri (Sridevi), it was not just for her; it was for us."

He added, "If I guide my children today, whether it’s Arjun, Janhvi, or Anshula, as a matter of fact, Sanjay, whatever guidance they need, whatever my experience can give, it is just there."

About Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

In 1996, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor got married and the couple has two daughters: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Boney was earlier married to Mona Shourie Kapoor between 1983 to 1996.

Sridevi passed away on 20 February 2018 due to accidental drowning at a hotel in Dubai. The couple was there to attend a family wedding function. This news sent shockwaves across the globe to her fans and well-wishers.

Her last on-screen appearance was in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero where she did a cameo. Her last full-fledged Hindi film was Mom. The latter was directed by Ravi Udyawar and also starred Sajal Aly, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. Upon release, the film turned out to be a critical and commercial success.

