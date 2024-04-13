Maidaan Box Office Day 2: Ajay Devgn film gets aid from buy one get one offer; Still netts low Rs 3 crores

.Maidaan, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao among others had a dismal second day at the box office as the movie netted around Rs 3 crores. The cumulative total of the movie after 2 and a half days stands at around Rs 9 crores. The movie bets big on the growth over the weekend and then essentially holding at near Friday levels from Monday. Not that it will take Maidaan anywhere but something is better than nothing.

Maidaan Collected Rs 3 Crore Nett In India On Friday Despite The Buy One Get One Offer

The makers of Maidaan had enabled a buy one get one offer and probably that's the reason that there are some collections to show and the drop is 25 percent from Thursday, compared to the 55 percent drop of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan from the first day. What the effort is, is to make more and more people to watch the film so that some sort of word of mouth can be built. At present, the target will be to somehow outgross Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and get a moral victory.

Maidaan Is A Costly Film To Make

Maidaan may not have the budget that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has, but it is a costly film nonetheless. The non-theatrical recoveries are certainly not enough. With the theatrical recoveries not looking too good either, a loss is practically guaranteed.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Maidaan Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 2 crores Day 1 Rs 4 crores Day 2 Rs 3 crores Total Rs 9 crores

Watch the Maidaan Trailer

About Maidaan

Syed Abdul Rahim (Ajay Devgn) is the coach of the Indian Football Team that faces a thrashing defeat to Yugoslavia in the Helsinki Olympics of 1952. Being a coach, he gives a few valid reasons as to why the team lost, and demands full control over football in India.

He scouts for talents across India and builds a team that goes on to come fourth in the 1956 Australian Olympics. His team also gives the biggest footballing nations a run for their money in the 1960 Rome Olympics. However, since they fail to reach the qualifiers, the federation that looks after Indian football, fires Rahim. The story that follows, shows how he eventually returns to become the coach that leads his team to a glorious victory at the Jakarta Asian Games in 1962, against all odds.

Maidaan In Theatres

Maidaan now plays at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets for the movie and watch it in theatres.

ALSO READ: Top Opening Day of 2024 In Hindi: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 3rd; Maidaan 9th