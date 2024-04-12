Varun Dhawan wishes to watch Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan soon after Baby John shoot

Two of the most anticipated films of the year Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have hit the theatres. Both the films were released worldwide on the auspicious occasion of Eid. The films led by both the big stars Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, respectively, have been receiving rave reviews from audiences. On the other hand, after Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan extended his unwavering support to both films on his social media.

Varun Dhawan gives shout-out to Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

A day after the release of Ajay Devgn’s biographical sports drama Maidaan and Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, on March 12, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories and gave a shout-out to both the films.

In one of the stories, he shared the poster of Maidaan featuring the Singham Again actor and wrote, “Hearing such incredible stuff about this film and the performances specially the last 30 minutes booking my tickets today,” and tagged the producer Boney Kapoor, Zee Studios and Ajay in the story.

In another story, he shared the post for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and wrote, “Both my fav action stars smashing it big time gonna catch it soon as I’m done with my shoot,” and tagged Jackky Bhagnani, director Ali Abbas Zafar and lead stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.

Take a look:

About Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Maidaan is a biographical sports drama based on the life of Indian coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, whose contribution to the Indian Football team led to incredible victories. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film led by Ajay Devgn in the lead also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Gosh in key roles. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla.

Meanwhile, the hard-core action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan boasts of an ensemble star cast consisting of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

For the unversed, Varun is currently busy shooting for his next eagerly-awaited Baby John, directed by Kalees and co-starring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

