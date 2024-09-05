Call Me Bae: Khushi Kapoor sweetly places her hand on rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina as they attend screening together; Pose with fans in VIRAL video

A video from Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae screening has gone viral, showing Khushi Kapoor sweetly placing her hand on rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina, a moment that fans are absolutely loving. The highly anticipated series Call Me Bae is set to release tomorrow, September 6. Ahead of its debut, a screening was held in the city, attended by various celebrities. Khushi, a close friend of Ananya, also attended the event with Vedang.

In a video posted by paparazzi on Instagram, Khushi Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina are spotted arriving at the screening together. The pair look adorable as they chat and Khushi flashes a sweet smile. Later, Khushi posed with a fan and then gently placed her hand on Vedang. When the fan asked Vedang to pose for a photo, he did so, making it a delightful moment that has captured hearts online. It's certainly one of the best things on the internet right now, and we can’t stop gushing over it.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter turned heads with her chic outfit, sporting a denim skirt paired with a satin brown shirt. Vedang Raina also made a statement at the event with his relaxed style, wearing a white t-shirt under a casual shirt, complemented by black pants.

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor have frequently appeared together in public and engaged in social media interactions. They attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations in July 2024, where they were seen with Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

Recently, Vedang discussed his dating life in an interview with GQ India, revealing that his career has taken priority at the moment. He emphasized that he is focusing on his professional goals and prefers to keep his personal life separate. While he acknowledged that dating could be significant, he believes staying focused on what truly matters is crucial.

Wednesday evening was a dazzling affair in Mumbai as the premiere of Ananya Panday’s upcoming series, Call Me Bae, unfolded. The event drew attention as Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan reunited on the red carpet, making headlines. Agastya, rumored to be dating his co-star Suhana, was also present. At the screening, Agastya was seen discreetly shielding Suhana from the crowd, adding a touch of protective charm to the star-studded event.

Returning to Call Me Bae, the series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6 this year. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the show features a notable cast including Vir Das, Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Vihaan Samat, each playing significant roles in the story.

