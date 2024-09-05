Call Me Bae: Agastya Nanda protects rumored GF Suhana Khan amid crowd at Ananya-led show's screening; WATCH

Wednesday turned out to be a starry night in Mumbai as the makers of Ananya Panday's upcoming series, Call Me Bae, organized its premiere in the city. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan grabbed headlines for their reunion at the screening. Well, not just them, The Archies stars Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan were also spotted at the event. Agastya, who is rumored to be dating his co-star Suhana, subtly protected her from the crowd at the Ananya-led series screening.

In a video on Instagram, Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan can be seen walking together amid the heavy crowd around them at Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae screening. The clip shows Agastya strolling behind his rumored ladylove Suhana while keeping his hand on her back. The rumored couple then meet a friend and hug him.

While Agastya looked dashing in a crisp white shirt and blue jeans, Suhana looked oh-so-gorgeous in a red and white floral dress.

Watch the video here:

Netizens dropped reactions in the comment section. An Instagram user wished, "They would (make a) nice pair," followed by an awestruck emoji.

"Both are very cute jori (jodi)," read a comment. A few Instagram users posted red hearts in the comments.

Take a look at the screenshots of their comments:

Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan were earlier spotted hanging out in the city at night. A video of them walking together during their night out went viral in May this year. While Suhana's face wasn't visible, the young actress wore a maroon top and white pants. They sported casual looks.

Advertisement

Both Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan entered Bollywood with their debut teen musical comedy, The Archies in 2023. The film also starred Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Aditi Saihgal.

For the uninitiated, Agastya Nanda is Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Suhana Khan is Shah Rukh Khan's daughter.

Coming back to Call Me Bae, the series will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on September 6 this year. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, it also features Vir Das, Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Vihaan Samat in key roles.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rumored lovebirds Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda get spotted together during night out in city