Call Me Bae star Ananya Panday asks dad Chunky about 'pagaar' as he requests her to cook every day; Find out

Born to Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, Ananya Panday is one of the most popular star kids in recent times. She has worked in films like Student of the Year 2, Khaali Peeli, and Liger, and she recently made her digital debut with the series Call Me Bae, which premiered a few days ago.

While Ananya is shining bright on OTT screens following the release of the series, many of her fans may not be aware of her cooking skills. Her dad, actor Chunky Panday, recently asked her to cook food every day, to which she humorously responded by asking him to pay her for it.

During an episode of Farah Khan's food vlog on her YouTube channel, Ananya Panday prepared chicken fried rice for her family while assisting the choreographer-filmmaker at her residence. For the uninitiated, Farah visited Ananya's house with her cook, Dilip to shoot for the episode.

When asked if she knows how to cook, the Call Me Bae star shared that she can prepare maggi, tea, and eggs. The actress then prepared chicken fried rice for the Panday family. In the vlog, Ananya informed her dad, Chunky Panday that she had cooked the rice.

The senior actor tasted the chicken fried rice and said, "Ananya, why don't you cook like this every day yaar?" The Student of the Year 2 actress replied, "Agar aap mujhe paiso do toh mai karungi, we will talk about my pagaar (If you will offer me the money, then I will cook. Let's discuss my salary)."

Advertisement

In a 'What I Eat In A Day' episode of Pinkvilla in 2019, Ananya Panday revealed that she starts her morning with juice and then has an omelette, toast, and black coffee for breakfast. The actress relishes a chicken sandwich in lunch and keto cupcakes in the evening. She ends her day with salmon or chicken for dinner. Ananya eats her last meal at 8 pm when she has to shoot the next day or at 10 pm on usual days.

Produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment, Call Me Bae premiered on September 6, 2024. Apart from Ananya, the series also features Vir Das, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, and Gurfateh Pirzada.

ALSO READ: Call Me Bae's Ananya Panday reveals name of WhatsApp group with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda, proving they're a bunch of pookies