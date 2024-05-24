Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light gets 8-minute standing ovation; team dances their hearts out on red carpet

During its world premiere at Cannes on Thursday night, Payal Kapadia and the cast of her film, All We Imagine As Light, captivated international critics. Notably, this marks the first time in three decades that an Indian film has been selected for the festival's competitive section, positioning Payal as a potential contender for the Palme d'Or award.

Accompanied by her team for All We Imagine As Light, Indian director Payal Kapadia arrived at the Cannes screening on May 23 in a jubilant dance. The eight-minute standing ovation that followed the film's screening was undoubtedly one of the highlights of this year's festival edition.

On May 23, Indian director Payal Kapadia and her team joyously danced their way to the Cannes screening of All We Imagine As Light. The cast and crew, adorned in smiles, graced the red carpet with a myriad of poses and dances, garnering considerable attention.

At its world premiere at Cannes on Thursday night, All We Imagine As Light made a significant impact on international critics. The film's screening concluded with an eight-minute standing ovation, which undoubtedly ranked among the longest of this edition of the film festival.

Competing alongside formidable European contenders like Jacques Audiard and Yorgos Lanthimos, as well as esteemed American auteurs David Cronenberg and Paul Schrader, and visionary Asian filmmaker Jia Zhangke, Payal Kapadia and the team awaits the announcement of the Palme d'Or winner on May 25th.

This marks the first Indian film in 30 years to contend for the Palme d'Or at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Three years earlier, Kapadia clinched the le prix du documentaire for Best Documentary with A Night of Knowing Nothing at Cannes. All We Imagine As Light represents her first feature film endeavor.

Payal Kapadia on All We Imagine As Light at Cannes

Speaking to Deadline, Kapadia said, "India is a country that makes a lot of good films. Not just Bollywood but every state has its industry and there are absolutely brilliant filmmakers. I hope that after this we won’t have to wait another 30 years."

More about All We Imagine As Light

All We Imagine As Light stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon. The film's synopsis depicts Nurse Prabha's routine in Mumbai being disrupted by an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Simultaneously, her younger roommate, Anu, faces challenges in finding privacy in the city to be intimate with her boyfriend. A trip to a beach town offers them the chance to fulfill their desires in a secluded environment.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: India's Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know by Chidananda S Naik wins La Cinef award