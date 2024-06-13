3 Potential Fights That Could Replace Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at UFC 303

The UFC is gearing up to host another spectacular, record-breaking pay-per-view event this summer after the success of UFC 302: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier. The company will conduct UFC 303, where former lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor will finally return to the UFC octagon after a break of almost three long years.

"Mystic Mac" is booked to lock horns with former Bellator champion and sixth-ranked UFC lightweight fighter Michael Chandler, who has been calling out "Notorious" for a long time. Chandler knocked out Tony Ferguson in 2022, and during the post-fight octagon interview, "Iron" Chandler called out McGregor in spectacular fashion.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor even competed as coaches in the UFC TUF series. The tension between "Notorious" and "Iron" Chandler has been building since that show. Both fighters have even gone back and forth with each other on social media.

However, the UFC 303 main event fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler is in danger and could get canceled. Rumors and reports suggest "Notorious" is potentially injured and might pull himself out of the battle.

A recent report by Ariel Helwani suggests that the fight between Conor McGregor and Chandler is in jeopardy, and the UFC is looking for a backup plan.

Advertisement

Ariel Helwani expressed, “The positivity that I talked about exactly one week ago today is nowhere to be found. I would say this fight is very much in limbo. I would say that it’s hanging on, and I would say the UFC is working very, very hard right now to figure out a plan B. Now, the plan B could be someone stepping in to fight Chandler, or the plan C could be a whole new fight.”

Three fights could potentially replace Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight at UFC 303

3. Michael Chandler vs Max Holloway - If, by any chance, Conor McGregor pulls out from the fight, Michael Chandler still wants to compete and take another short-notice fight. The only fighter who could be the best fit to replace Conor McGregor is newly crowned BMF Champion Max Holloway.

At UFC 300, Max Holloway locked horns with former UFC BMF champion Justin Gaethje in a three-round war. "Blessed" was the underdog going into the fight against Gaethje; fans and experts picked Gaethje to win against Holloway. Many fight pickers even said "The Highlight" would be the first who could actually knock out Max Holloway.

Advertisement

On fight night, Holloway proved everyone wrong when he kept a high pace and managed to land some powerful shots on Gaethje. The ending of Holloway vs. Gaethje will forever be remembered as one of the best endings. In the last 10 seconds, Holloway invited Gaethje for a brawl, and a punch from Holloway connected to Gaethje’s chin. In the final 2 seconds, Gaethje got knocked out spectacularly.

The fight between two of the most explosive strikers for the BMF championship could be an instant classic.

2. Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka II - According to a report by Ariel Helwani, UFC is also looking for some options and can introduce a whole new fight as the main event instead. The fight that is buzzing as a potential replacement for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is the championship rematch between UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former champion Jiří Procházka.

Advertisement

Jiří Procházka and "Poatan" faced each other last year at UFC 295 for the vacant light heavyweight championship, and Pereira managed to connect some powerful punches on Jiří Procházka’s face, prompting the referee to stop the match. Alex Pereira won the vacant championship. Fans believed the stoppage was early. The match between Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira could be an absolute war and actually entertain fans.

1. Micheal Chandler vs Charles Oliveira II - Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining fighters who is actively competing in the UFC. Charles Oliveira recently lost the number one contender match against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 and has expressed his desire to compete in money matches.

Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira previously competed for the vacant lightweight championship, and "Do Bronx" defeated "Iron" Chandler. The second match could be booked, and the winner could later face Conor McGregor in the future. Chandler and Oliveira can actually tear the roof off with their explosive style of fighting, just like their first fight.

ALSO READ: How Are Rumors of Conor McGregor Pulling Out of UFC 303 Affecting Michael Chandler?