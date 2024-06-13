Made The Decision To Separate': Ladies of London's Marissa Hermer And Husband Matt Hermer Files For Divorce

Marissa Hermer has filed for divorce from her husband Matt Hermer. The star is best known for appearing in the reality show Ladies of London.

Marissa and Matt tied the knot in 2010 and have been married for almost 15 years now. The two share three children from their marriage. Here’s what we know about Marissa and Matt Hermer’s divorce.

Marissa files for divorce from Matt Hermer

Marissa Hermer filed for divorce from Matt Hermer on June 5 according to People. The divorce was filed at Bernardino County’s Superior Court. People reported that the separation was filed as legal separation with minors.

Marissa and Matt share three children from their 14 years of marriage. Their kids are named Max, 12, Jake, 10, and Sadie, 8. The couple released a joint statement speaking about their divorce. “Together, through tremendous soul searching, we have evolved our relationship to a place that gives us space to raise our family, support each other, and grow our businesses,” they shared on June 11.

Marissa's Instagram post

Marissa took to Instagram on June 10 to break the news of her separation to her fans. The star wrote about having a successful marriage that is now “complete.” She continued explaining how the two share a love for their family and mutual respect for each other.

Marissa spoke about the next chapter of her life in the post. The star shared how she and Matt are now committing to being parents, best friends, and business partners.

US Weekly had previously reported that Matt and Marissa had been separated since early in the year. The reports also claimed that the couple was “having issues” last year. The reports also say that separation was a result of the two growing apart in their marriage. The two were still reported to be doing a great job at co-parenting their three children.

Matt and Marissa met for the first time in 2008 in New York. Back then Marissa worked in luxury fashion and restaurants and Matt owned a nightclub. The two decided to move to London and then get married in 2010.

