7 latest Korean movies to watch in 2024: Exhuma, Wonderland and more
Let’s check out the latest Korean movies of 2024 that do not just have phenomenal storylines but also include a stellar cast list as well.
The year 2024 is almost halfway through and the South Korean entertainment industry has produced some of the most phenomenal movies. From a stellar cast to amazing stories, these latest Korean movies deserve your attention. The latest wave of films showcases a rich diversity of genres and narratives that are making waves both domestically and internationally.
Whether it is a gripping thriller, heartfelt drama, innovative sci-fi, or charming romance, these must-watch films promise to deliver unforgettable experiences that will stay with you long after the credits roll.
7 latest Korean movies In 2024
1. Exhuma
Cast: Choi Min Sik, Kim Go Eun, Yoo Hae Jin, Lee Do Hyun
Director: Jang Jae Hyun
Runtime: 134 minutes
Genre: Horror, Thriller
Release Year: 2024
Exhuma unfolds the chilling tale of a wealthy Los Angeles family besieged by a malevolent supernatural force. In a desperate bid to safeguard their infant, they enlist the aid of shamans Hwa Rim and Bong Gil. Yet, as they delve deeper, they uncover a haunting revelation: ancestral spirits haunt their lineage, intensifying the terror.
To quell the unearthly disturbance, they embark on a perilous journey to unearth their forefather's grave, only to unleash a darker, more sinister energy, plunging them into a vortex of escalating danger and complexity.
2. Wonderland
Cast: Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi, Tang Wei, Gong Yoo
Director: Kim Tae Yong
Runtime: 115 minutes
Genre: Fantasy, Drama
Release Year: 2023
The plot of the movie follows a simulated world called Wonderland which enables people to reconnect with their loved ones whom they have lost in real life through an advanced AI system. Among the people are ones who seek to use the services is Jeong In, whose lover enters a state of comatose following an incident.
On the other hand, a man in his 40s also visits the facility to meet his wife, Bai Li, once again after he lost her. But suddenly, the technology fails to keep up with the demands and starts to glitch. As reality is forced to seep back into their lives, they find it extremely hard to accept it.
3. My Name Is Loh Kiwan
Cast: Song Joong Ki, Choi Sung Eun
Director: Kim Hee Jin
Runtime: Not specified
Genre: Drama, Romance
Release Year: 2024
The film follows the journey of Loh Kiwan, a North Korean defector who arrives in Belgium to seek asylum. He faces homelessness in the stranded land and does everything to survive on his own. Amidst his struggle, he meets Marie, a woman battling her own emotional scars, and an unexpected romance blooms. They continue to forge a bond and get through many difficult instances together.
4. Citizen of a Kind
Cast: Ra Mi Ran, Gong Myung, Yeom Hye Ran, Ahn Eun Jin
Director: Park Young Ju
Runtime: 123 minutes
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Release Year: 2024
The story follows Deok Hee who suffers a devastating loss when her laundromat burns down and she urgently seeks a loan. A seemingly generous bank offer turns out to be a voice phishing scam, leaving her struggling with her children. However, her luck changes when Jae Min, the phisher who duped her, calls again, revealing crucial information about the criminal organization that enslaved him. Despite the police abandoning her case, Deok Hee bravely flies to Qingdao with her co-workers to rescue Jae Min and recover her stolen money.
5. Badland Hunters
Cast: Ma Dong Seok, Lee Hee Joon, Lee Jun Young
Director: Heo Myung Haeng
Runtime: 107 minutes
Genre: Action, Thriller
Release Year: 2024
The plot of the movie follows Seoul, South Korea which becomes an apocalyptic wasteland following a devastating earthquake. Nam San, a relentless wasteland hunter, and his friend Choi Ji Wan struggle to sustain their village. Trouble arises when Su Na, a villager, is kidnapped by rogue scientist Dr. Yang Gi Su, who conducts deadly experiments to make humans immortal. Nam San takes it upon himself to help the victims and rescue them.
6. The Plot
Cast: Kang Dong Won, Lee Moo Saeng, Lee Mi Sook, Lee Hyun Wook, Tang Jun Sang
Director: Lee Yo Sup
Runtime: Not specified
Genre: Thriller, Mystery
Release Year: 2024
The plot follows the main character, Young Il, who is an expert killer. However, he does not follow the traditional way of murdering someone and creates extensive designs to make a murder look like an accident. However, as time goes by, situations start to seem strange to Young II. He starts noticing certain things as the story unfolds, and he cannot trust anyone. After a while, due to a certain series of events, he begins to believe that he is the target of a murder that is disguised as an accident.
7. Following (She Died)
Cast: Shin Hye Sun, Byun Yo Han, Lee El, Jang Sung Bum
Director: Kim Se Hwi
Runtime: 103 minutes
Genre: Thriller, Crime
Release Year: 2024
The plot of the movie follows a real estate agent, Jung Tae, who has a weird hobby of sneaking inside other people’s houses when they are not home. He enters their personal space and pretends to lead a different life for a while. However, one day, someone new grabs his attention, So Ra, who is an influencer. However, one day, when he arrives at her home, her dead body is found inside the house, and every piece of evidence points towards him being the killer.
