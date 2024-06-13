The year 2024 is almost halfway through and the South Korean entertainment industry has produced some of the most phenomenal movies. From a stellar cast to amazing stories, these latest Korean movies deserve your attention. The latest wave of films showcases a rich diversity of genres and narratives that are making waves both domestically and internationally.

Whether it is a gripping thriller, heartfelt drama, innovative sci-fi, or charming romance, these must-watch films promise to deliver unforgettable experiences that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

7 latest Korean movies In 2024

1. Exhuma

Cast: Choi Min Sik, Kim Go Eun, Yoo Hae Jin, Lee Do Hyun

Director: Jang Jae Hyun

Runtime: 134 minutes

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Release Year: 2024

Exhuma unfolds the chilling tale of a wealthy Los Angeles family besieged by a malevolent supernatural force. In a desperate bid to safeguard their infant, they enlist the aid of shamans Hwa Rim and Bong Gil. Yet, as they delve deeper, they uncover a haunting revelation: ancestral spirits haunt their lineage, intensifying the terror.

To quell the unearthly disturbance, they embark on a perilous journey to unearth their forefather's grave, only to unleash a darker, more sinister energy, plunging them into a vortex of escalating danger and complexity.

2. Wonderland

Cast: Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi, Tang Wei, Gong Yoo

Director: Kim Tae Yong

Runtime: 115 minutes

Genre: Fantasy, Drama

Release Year: 2023

The plot of the movie follows a simulated world called Wonderland which enables people to reconnect with their loved ones whom they have lost in real life through an advanced AI system. Among the people are ones who seek to use the services is Jeong In, whose lover enters a state of comatose following an incident.

On the other hand, a man in his 40s also visits the facility to meet his wife, Bai Li, once again after he lost her. But suddenly, the technology fails to keep up with the demands and starts to glitch. As reality is forced to seep back into their lives, they find it extremely hard to accept it.

3. My Name Is Loh Kiwan

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Choi Sung Eun

Director: Kim Hee Jin

Runtime: Not specified

Genre: Drama, Romance

Release Year: 2024

The film follows the journey of Loh Kiwan, a North Korean defector who arrives in Belgium to seek asylum. He faces homelessness in the stranded land and does everything to survive on his own. Amidst his struggle, he meets Marie, a woman battling her own emotional scars, and an unexpected romance blooms. They continue to forge a bond and get through many difficult instances together.

4. Citizen of a Kind

Cast: Ra Mi Ran, Gong Myung, Yeom Hye Ran, Ahn Eun Jin

Director: Park Young Ju

Runtime: 123 minutes

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2024

The story follows Deok Hee who suffers a devastating loss when her laundromat burns down and she urgently seeks a loan. A seemingly generous bank offer turns out to be a voice phishing scam, leaving her struggling with her children. However, her luck changes when Jae Min, the phisher who duped her, calls again, revealing crucial information about the criminal organization that enslaved him. Despite the police abandoning her case, Deok Hee bravely flies to Qingdao with her co-workers to rescue Jae Min and recover her stolen money.

5. Badland Hunters

Cast: Ma Dong Seok, Lee Hee Joon, Lee Jun Young

Director: Heo Myung Haeng

Runtime: 107 minutes

Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2024

The plot of the movie follows Seoul, South Korea which becomes an apocalyptic wasteland following a devastating earthquake. Nam San, a relentless wasteland hunter, and his friend Choi Ji Wan struggle to sustain their village. Trouble arises when Su Na, a villager, is kidnapped by rogue scientist Dr. Yang Gi Su, who conducts deadly experiments to make humans immortal. Nam San takes it upon himself to help the victims and rescue them.

6. The Plot

Cast: Kang Dong Won, Lee Moo Saeng, Lee Mi Sook, Lee Hyun Wook, Tang Jun Sang

Director: Lee Yo Sup

Runtime: Not specified

Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Release Year: 2024

The plot follows the main character, Young Il, who is an expert killer. However, he does not follow the traditional way of murdering someone and creates extensive designs to make a murder look like an accident. However, as time goes by, situations start to seem strange to Young II. He starts noticing certain things as the story unfolds, and he cannot trust anyone. After a while, due to a certain series of events, he begins to believe that he is the target of a murder that is disguised as an accident.

7. Following (She Died)

Cast: Shin Hye Sun, Byun Yo Han, Lee El, Jang Sung Bum

Director: Kim Se Hwi

Runtime: 103 minutes

Genre: Thriller, Crime

Release Year: 2024

The plot of the movie follows a real estate agent, Jung Tae, who has a weird hobby of sneaking inside other people’s houses when they are not home. He enters their personal space and pretends to lead a different life for a while. However, one day, someone new grabs his attention, So Ra, who is an influencer. However, one day, when he arrives at her home, her dead body is found inside the house, and every piece of evidence points towards him being the killer.

