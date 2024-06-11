Heeramandi’s Jason Shah admits Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s set lacked simple ‘niceties of human nature’: ‘I felt out of place’

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar had been grabbing all the eyeballs even before its release. And now after almost more than a month later, when the show’s fever seemed to be fading away, the makers brought the excitement level to a high yet again by announcing the season 2.

All the actors in the show have only been talking highly of the sets and the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But there is one actor who has openly spoken about the stressful environment on the sets. Jason Shah revealed how the set lacked basic niceties of human nature.

Jason Shah opens up about the environment on the sets of Heeramandi

Talking to NDTV, Jason Shah, who played the role of cartwright in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar stated that he found the set to be lacking just simple niceties of human nature. He wasn’t introduced to many people over there which he found very odd and a little confusing.

The actor further added that he thought since he plays the villain the makers wanted him to be angry and a little disconnected from everybody. “But for me, being connected to a human being on set never boils over into my character. I definitely felt a little bit out of place, but I guess you just keep on going with the flow of things,” he added.

Jason Shah recalls first meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Jason Shah in the same interview stated that he was sitting in one of the rooms in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office with the script in his hand. That is when the director came in and started looking into his cupboard. He then looked at Jason and said a very silent ‘hi’.

Jason said that it was later that he realized SLB had come to see him and to check if the guy he chose would be able to play the role or not.

Heeramandi Season 2

Recently the makers left all the fans of Heeramandi happy and excited as they announced that the show is going to come back for season 2. Since then speculations have been going on that who will make a comeback on the show and who will not.

