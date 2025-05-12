Cannes 2025: Kareena Kapoor proves she's MIL Sharmila Tagore’s biggest cheerleader as Aranyer Din Ratri heads to film festival

Kareena Kapoor Khan has expressed her heartfelt reaction to the exciting news of Sharmila Tagore attending the world premiere of the restored version of the classic Aranyer Din Ratri at Cannes 2025. The iconic actress, who portrayed the lead role in the 1970 film, will proudly represent India on the prestigious international platform.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to reshare a post celebrating Aranyer Din Ratri's upcoming world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The post features a quote from Sharmila Tagore, expressing her joy over the film's restoration.

Sharmila shared, "It's wonderful that Manik Da's Aranyer Din Ratri has been restored and will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this year. I have wonderful memories of the time spent with my co-actors, and Manikda's precision, especially in how he shot the memory game sequence, was incredible. I can't wait to watch the restored film. Aranyer Din Ratri is such a contemporary film, and I'm sure it will resonate with new audiences worldwide today."

Adding to that, Kareena wrote a simple "Legend", with a red heart emoticon, saying everything with a single powerful word. Take a look at her story:

Aranyer Din Ratri is a 1970 Bengali adventure drama directed by the legendary Satyajit Ray, based on Sunil Gangopadhyay's novel of the same name.

The film features an ensemble cast including Sharmila Tagore, Kaberi Bose, Simi Garewal, Soumitra Chatterjee, Shubhendu Chatterjee, Rabi Ghosh, Samit Bhanja, Pahari Sanyal, Premashish Sen, Samar Nag, Khairatilal Lahori, Master Dibyendu Chatterjee, and Aparna Sen.

As per the Film Heritage Foundation, the Cannes premiere will be presented by Wes Anderson, Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal, Margaret Bodde (Executive Director of The Film Foundation), the family of producer Purnima Dutta, along with Peter Becker and Fumiko Takagi from The Criterion Collection / Janus Films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will be next seen in Daayra, a crime-drama directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is produced by Junglee Pictures.

