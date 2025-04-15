Cannes 2025: Anupam Kher’s directorial venture Tanvi The Great achieves big feat at film festival; find out

Anupam Kher is one of the most acclaimed actors in India. He is gracing the director’s chair for the second time in his career with Tanvi: The Great. It was recently revealed that the film has achieved a big feat at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025. It is set to have its world premiere at Marché du Film, also called the Cannes Film Market.

On April 14, 2025, the makers of Tanvi: The Great made this announcement on Instagram. After its premiere at the Marché du Film during the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Anupam Kher's movie will have more screenings across the world.

The caption of the post read, “WORLD PREMIERE! Global Actor @anupampkher’s directorial venture TANVI THE GREAT ready to shine on the World stage! Making its screening debut at the @mdf_cannes, this is more than a moment, it’s the beginning of a global journey.”

It further stated, “Stay tuned as ANUPAM KHER STUDIO takes Tanvi The Great across the world, with screenings in Cannes, London, New York, Los Angeles. We are just getting started!”

Have a look at the announcement post!

Reacting to the post, Bhumi Pednekar expressed her happiness with raised hands emojis, while Sonali Bendre used clap emojis.

Netizens also couldn’t contain their excitement. One person said, “Woww! Huge huge congratulations to you! Best wishes for the film,” while another wrote, “Proud moment. Well deserved.” A comment read, “Dear @anupampkher this is fantastic!!! Best wishes and lots of love for this labour of love!!!”

Earlier this month, the first look of Tanvi: The Great was unveiled. It featured a mysterious girl with a backpack. The caption said, “Is she extraordinary? Is she unique? Does she have a superpower? We don’t know? What we know is that…. Tanvi is different but no less!”

Check out the first look here!

Tanvi: The Great is produced by Anupam Kher under his banner, Anupam Kher Studio and co-produced by National Film Development Corporation. The Oscar-winning MM Keeravani has done the music. Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen is a part of the cast.

