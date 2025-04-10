Cannes Film Festival 2025: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound selected in Un Certain Regard; Karan Johar calls it ‘beacon of hope’

10 years after Masaan, Neeraj Ghaywan is once again heading to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. His film Homebound, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa, has been selected in the Un Certain Regard section. Producer Karan Johar expressed his happiness and called it a ‘beacon of hope.’

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is set to take place from May 13 to 24, 2025. The films in the Official Selection were announced today, April 10. Neeraj Ghaywan’s second feature film, Homebound, will premiere in the Un Certain Regard category.

Advertisement

Soon after the announcement, Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared some more details about the movie. The filmmaker shared stills of the cast: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. The movie is written and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier are the co-producers.

In the caption, Karan wrote, “This moment is a testament to the power of Indian cinema, showcasing our unique stories, talents, and perspectives to the world! I will not deny that I always wished for one of our films to reach this prestigious global platform. And here we are!”

He further expressed, “@neeraj.ghaywan, this achievement is not just a win for our film industry, but a beacon of hope for emerging filmmakers, inspiring them to push boundaries and share their voices, rooted in our land! And you are that beacon!”

Advertisement

Have a look at Karan Johar’s post!

Janhvi Kapoor also penned a heartfelt note. She said, “Our hearts are full and we can’t wait to show you all this journey on the big screens!”

Ishaan Khatter stated, “We’re ‘HOMEBOUND’ to Cannes babyyyyyyy. A film that I knew was special from the moment it entered my life and my most challenging part yet. This is what dreams are made of.”

Check out Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s posts!

Some of the other films competing in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes 2025 include Eleanor the Great, My Father’s Shadow, Pillion, Urchin, and more.

ALSO READ: Don 3: Will Ranveer Singh-led action thriller’s shoot get delayed due to Dhurandhar? Here’s what we know