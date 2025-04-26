Homebound: Martin Scorsese joins Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter starrer Cannes 2025 selection in THIS capacity; can you guess?

Neeraj Ghaywan’s second feature film, Homebound, stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles. It was announced that the movie will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Now, in other exciting news, acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese has joined the team as the executive producer.

Today, April 26, 2025, Homebound producer Karan Johar took to Instagram and announced that Martin Scorsese has come on board the film as executive producer. He shared a still featuring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa from the film.

The post also contained Martin Scorsese’s statement in which he revealed how he joined the film. He said, “I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Mélita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year.”

In the caption, Karan Johar called Homebound “an extraordinary confluence of talent, vision, and storytelling at its finest.” Expressing his feelings about Martin Scorsese joining their project, he stated, “Having @martinscorsese_, a true legend of cinema, lend his wisdom and support to Neeraj’s remarkable vision elevates our film to a rare artistic height.” Karan added that he couldn’t wait to share their story with the audience across the globe.

Janhvi Kapoor also expressed her excitement on Instagram, calling it “an honor beyond words.” She extended her gratitude to The Irishman director for his guidance and support.

Ishaan Khatter said, “The honor of a lifetime. A dream realized in the most surreal way.” To Martin Scorsese, he wrote, “You are the North Star in the world of Cinema.”

Homebound has been selected in the Un Certain Regard section at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. The prestigious event will be held from May 13 to 24, 2025.

