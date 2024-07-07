Are Kill actors Lakshya and Raghav Juyal collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan? Here’s what we know

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular stars in the film industry who consistently inspires the younger generation of actors. Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, who are currently basking in the praise for their performances in the movie Kill, recently revealed their admiration for the superstar. They also seemed to drop a hint about a possible collaboration with SRK in the future.

Lakshya and Raghav Juyal tease about working with Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent interview with Fever FM, Lakshya, who marked his debut with Kill, said that Shah Rukh Khan was their “everything.” When asked if he and Raghav Juyal had met him, Lakshya said that they had chilled together. He revealed his wish to talk about him openly but he couldn;t do that.

Showering King Khan with praise, Lakshya stated, “Woh aadmi nahi hai yaar woh institution hain, woh magic hain. Unko dekh ke aisa lagta hai ki inka ten percent ban jaun na, toh arrive ho jaunga life mein (He is not a person, he is an institution, he is magic. After looking at him it seems that if I could become ten percent of him, I would be successful in life).”

Raghav Juyal, who plays the antagonist in Kill, also talked about his experience with Shah Rukh. He expressed that SRK would make each and every person feel important even in a room full of hundreds. Raghav said that this magic of King Khan made them his fans. The actor also mentioned that Shah Rukh gave a lot of respect to everyone whenever he met them. He continued, “Humne sath matlab kaam.. (We worked together..)”

However, before Raghav could continue, Lakshya stopped him and said that they couldn’t talk about it much since it wasn’t allowed and playfully added that they could get into trouble. It looks like the duo hinted at working with Shah Rukh Khan in the future.

More about the movie Kill

Alongside Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, the movie also features Tanya Maniktala. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions, as well as Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under Sikhya Entertainment.

