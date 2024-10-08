Karan Johar celebrates 44 years of his ‘home’ Dharma Productions; expresses gratitude for ‘keeping magic of movies alive’

Dharma Productions has created several memorable films over the years. Today, October 8, 2024, marks 44 years of the company. Owner and filmmaker Karan Johar shared a special note to celebrate this milestone of his ‘home.’ He also expressed gratitude to the audience for 'keeping the magic of movies alive.'

Today, the official Instagram handle of Dharma Productions shared a video showcasing some of their popular projects. Karan Johar re-shared the video on his Instagram Stories and penned a heartwarming message on the company’s 44th anniversary.

He wrote, “44 years of a place that I call home... @dharmamovies. Thank you for the love over all these years, for keeping the magic of movies alive with us! Today truly is a very special day,” accompanied by red heart emojis.

Have a look at Karan’s story!

The video shared by Dharma showed brief glimpses from films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Student of the Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2 States, Dostana, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Kalank, Agneepath, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Shershaah, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, My Name Is Khan, Raazi, Hasee Toh Phasee, Wake Up Sid, Good Newwz, Kapoor & Sons, their upcoming movie Jigra, and more.

The video said, “Serving entertainment since 1980 with films filled with khushi & gham, pyaar & dosti, action & adrenaline. Making every watch feel like dal chawal. Building a bond as strong as family with you! Celebrating 44 years of family Dharma Productions.”

Advertisement

The caption of the post read, “From the big screen to your hearts—44 years of emotions, stories, and timeless moments! Thank you for being with us every step of the way!”

Check it out:

Apart from many upcoming production ventures, Karan Johar is also gearing up for his next directorial, reportedly an action movie. Additionally, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Karan will direct a big-budget web series for Netflix. A source close to the development stated, “Karan will be the showrunner for this yet untitled web series. The script is locked, and the vision is to take it on the floors in the first quarter of 2025.”

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma revealed she wore a lot of Virat Kohli’s clothes; ‘He feels very happy’