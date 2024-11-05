WATCH: Ananya Panday’s reaction to her picture being on fuljhadi packet is priceless; ‘That’s my dream’

Bollywood stars recently celebrated Diwali with full fervor. Amid the festivities, a video of Ananya Panday has been going viral on the internet. The actress had a priceless reaction to seeing her picture on a fuljhadi (sparkler) packet. She even expressed how it has been her dream.

On November 4, 2024, Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray shared a 15-minute, 49-second vlog on their YouTube channel, offering a peek into their Diwali celebrations with the family. While shopping for the festival from street vendors, Ivor saw some fuljhadi packets with Ananya’s picture on the cover and decided to buy them.

Alanna took the packet and showed it to Ananya, who was seen sitting in her living room in a pink ethnic suit. The CTRL actress’ eyes went wide with disbelief, and she exclaimed, “I’m on the fuljhadi… That’s my dream.” Ananya asked her cousin if she was actually on it or they made it.

Showing the packet to her mother, Bhavana Pandey, Ananya said, “I’m on the fuljhadi packet.” She then clicked its picture to post it on her Instagram. Her uncle Chikki Panday stated, “If you’re on the fuljhadi packet na, you’ve arrived.” Ananya expressed her happiness and again mentioned that it was her dream. She even posed with her parents, who held the sparkler packets in their hands.

Watch the video here!

In the vlog, Ananya Panday was seen spending quality time with her nephew River. She sat with the adorable munchkin in her arms and wasn’t ready to give him to his parents when they stood up for the Diwali puja. Ananya also recorded the baby and told him, “I love you.” There was a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the picture that she posted on Instagram with River and a ladoo. She also held him as Alanna Panday lit up some sparklers.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen in an untitled film based on C. Sankaran Nair with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. She is also working on the second season of her web series, Call Me Bae.

