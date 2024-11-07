Citadel: Honey Bunny Twitter Review: 15 tweets to read before watching Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action-packed spy series

The spy series Citadel: Honey Bunny has finally been released today, November 7, 2024. The action-packed show stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. The netizens who have already watched the six episodes of this Raj & DK directed series shared their reviews on X (Twitter). Read the 15 tweets in this piece to get an idea of what the audience is saying about the show before you give it a chance.

The Twitter reviews of netizens were filled with praise for Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s performances as well as their chemistry. They also lauded the director duo and the thrilling action sequences.

One person said, “Completed #CitadelHoneyBunny, Enjoyed it, Perfect Raj & DK series. #VarunDhawan & #SamanthaRuthPrabhu were fantastic, their chemistry, action sequences, too good. Little Nadia is brilliant, perfect casting. K K Menon is always great, Shivankit and Soham are also good.”

Another user wrote, “Raj & DK deliver yet another masterpiece with Citadel: Honey Bunny. With a solid story, killer performances (shoutout to Varun & Samantha), and Raj & DK’s classic direction, this one’s a WIN. Rating: 4/5. Hugely recommended!”

A netizen expressed, “@rajndk, thank you for making this series. everything about it was outstanding whether that be the storyline, the screenplay, the characters & esp the action. @Varun_dvn, this role was absolutely made for you. @Samanthaprabhu2 your action scenes were thrilling. #CitadelHoneyBunny.”

Another person reviewed, “#CitadelHoneyBunny is a wonderfully engaging show. I found it thoroughly entertaining and never felt bored. Raj & DK certainly understand the secret to captivating their audience. All the cast have done a wonderful job. 8/10.”

A post read, “#CitadelHoneyBunnyReview: (4 stars). A Spy thriller with balanced portions of action, thrill, romance, humor and emotional quotient. Plot Swings between 1990s & 2000s as #SamanthaRuthPrabhu & #VarunDhawan's Chemistry & Action Stands Out. @rajndk NEVER FAILS.”

Another tweet stated, “#CitadelHoneyBunny - @rajndk did it again with STYLE… @Samanthaprabhu2 & @Varun_dvn RULED the screens with lit. Seeing them in Action is Feast. This time, INDIA is going to hit BIG…”

The cast of Citadel: Honey Bunny also features Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar. This Indian spinoff within the Citadel Universe can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

