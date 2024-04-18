When Shah Rukh Khan's quality as host astonished Amar Singh Chamkila actor Anjum Batra during his Mannat visit

Not just a superstar, Shah Rukh Khan is also known as one of the best hosts in Bollywood. Several celebrities have visited King Khan's bungalow Mannat and have talked about his superior hosting qualities. The latest addition is Amar Singh Chamkila actor Anjum Batra who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Amar Singh Chamkila actor Anjum Batra on Shah Rukh Khan's hosting quality

Anjum Batra who played the role of Kesar Singh Tikki in Amar Singh Chamkila worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Harry Met Sejal. The actor assisted the superstar with his Punjabi dialogues in JHMS and for that, he once met him at his bungalow along with director Imtiaz Ali.

During an interview with TV9, Anjum recalled, “I met Imtiaz for the first time in 2016. He was shooting for Jab Harry Met Sejal and there were a few Punjabi dialogues which Shah Rukh had to work on. Imtiaz took me to Mannat. Me, Imtiaz and SRK were in Mannat’s library. We were talking the whole night and did a little bit of work too.”

The actor shared that he and Imtiaz arrived at Mannat at 11 PM and since SRK was shooting for a film, he joined 15 minutes later. Talking about their interaction, he revealed, "Shah Rukh told me, 'Sit right beside me.' I said, 'No, I will sit here, it's okay.' He insisted, 'No, you come and sit close to me.' I kept talking for hours, they were just listening. He is a very good host. He asked me, 'What will you eat?' He gave me a menu. I wasn't eating meat at the time so I refused. But then he insisted that I eat some pav bhaji with him."

He also revealed that the meeting ended at 5 AM and SRK was supposed to leave at 6 AM for another meeting. Proving to be a great host, the superstar dropped them off at their car and waved them goodbye, something he does for every guest. Isn't that incredible?

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

After creating history in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next film King which will have him alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. The action thriller will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, while Siddharth Anand has come on board as a co-producer. SRK is also set to start work on YRF's Pathaan 2 and Tiger vs Pathaan.

