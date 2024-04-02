Kriti Sanon REACTS to possibility of Crew sequel: ‘We would genuinely love to be back’

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu starrer heist comedy Crew is soaring high at the box office. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in cameo appearances. While the film has been well received by the audiences, a section of netizens is also intrigued by the possible sequel of the film. In a recent interview, Kriti Sanon reacted to the same and hinted at the second installment following Crew’s success.

Kriti Sanon talks about the Crew sequel

In a recent interview with PTI, Kriti Sanon talked about the exceptional performance of her recently released, Crew at the box office. Talking about the possible sequel to the film, the actress mentioned that the audiences have been loving it and they would also like to return with ‘something fun’. She is hopeful of getting the second installment of the film.

The actress said, “We would genuinely love to be back and do something fun. Obviously, it puts a lot of pressure on the writers... It's the audience that motivates the makers for a sequel. When they love something so much, you feel you can definitely do something next. So, hope so. It's nice to see the response to the content. Then, it doesn't matter if it's a man or a woman. It's just the content that was loved, something which the cinema should actually aim for... Where box office numbers don't depend on a male-centric film or female-centric film and it's about only content."

In addition to this, Kriti also expressed her delight over the cast of the film, which is led by three women. Talking about the women-centric film, Kriti stated that the film doesn’t have to be led by a man to be able to bring audiences to the theaters. She remarked that a film with three women in the lead has not been experienced earlier where three women belong to different generations and are almost a decade apart with different and solid roles.

People also love chemistry, and I am so happy about it. It's a trio that people had never imagined and that's what made it exciting," she added.

In the film, Kriti Sanon was seen essaying the role of Divya Rana, and the film was released on March 29.

