Crew Trailer OUT: Fasten your seat belts as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon guarantee laughter-packed flight

This year's highly anticipated movie Crew has fans buzzing with excitement, boasting A-list stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu in key roles. Ever since its announcement, the film has captured the interest of audiences everywhere. The anticipation reached new heights with the recent release of the movie's trailer.

Prior to this, the makers unveiled captivating first-look posters showcasing the three leading actresses, each radiating a unique energy. Kareena appears ready to 'steal,' Kriti is poised to 'fake,' and Tabu is prepared to 'risk it,' adding an extra layer of excitement as fans eagerly await the film's premiere.

Crew trailer out

The makers of Crew recently released trailer of the highly anticipated movie. The trailer will whisk you away on a side-splitting and enjoyable journey. It is a lively laughter-filled adventure with the delightful trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon sharing the screen for the first time in this fun-filled family comedy.

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's look from Crew

In a sneak peek on February 23, Crew treated fans with captivating first posters showcasing the lead cast as air hostesses. Dressed in vibrant red uniforms, the actresses exude elegance and assurance in the aircraft setting. Kareena Kapoor Khan's poster radiates boldness with "Steal It," while Tabu portrays adventure with "Risk It," and Kriti Sanon teases intrigue with "Fake It." These posters elevate excitement for the movie, hinting at a thrilling storyline set in the intriguing world of air hostesses.

About Crew

Gear up for an electrifying adventure brimming with thrills and laughter in the much-anticipated film Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and supported by an outstanding team including Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. Featuring the powerhouse trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, alongside the versatile Diljit Dosanjh and a special appearance by Kapil Sharma.

The movie promises wholesome family entertainment brought to you by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. Set to hit screens on March 29, 2024, just in time for the Good Friday weekend, Crew guarantees an unforgettable cinematic journey filled with joy and excitement.

