Arti Singh has been hitting the headlines ever since she announced her wedding plans with long-term beau Dipak Chauhan. The wedding finally took place last month and it was a mesmerizing one as the couple exchanged the wedding vows, surrounded by the love and blessings of close family and friends at Iskcon temple in Mumbai.

Keeping the wedding traditional, the lovebirds proved that true love does not need a pretentious celebration. However, ever since the wedding took place on April 25, 2024, the actress has been treating her fans with delightful pictures from her big day.

Just a few hours ago, the newlywed actress shared a string of pictures where she is seen sharing the frame with her husband Dipak, and she also gave a name to her relationship.

Arti Singh named her relationship with Dipak Chauhan

Arti Singh, known for her stint in Bigg Boss 13, dropped a series of pictures with her husband Dipak on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, the couple looks like a match made in Heaven as they shine in the combination of red and cream attire.

In the caption, Arti gave a name to their relationship after the superhit television show. The caption reads, “Diya aur baati hum @dipakchauhan09.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Arti was wearing red palazzo pants with a kurta and a dupatta set. The kurta had a sweetheart neckline, followed by elbow-length sleeves. The set had a heavy work of golden threads, while the dupatta had broad golden borders which elevated the bride's look.

Meanwhile, Dipak was wearing a cream sherwani set with long dupatta.

Fans reactions

As soon as the pictures surfaced on Instagram, fans flooded the comment section with their blessings for the newly married couple. One of the users wrote, “Jai Guru Ji beautiful couple live long and healthy together.” Another one wrote, “Wishing you happiness always.”

More about Arti’s wedding

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant’s wedding was a star-studded one as it was attended by Rashami Desai, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Rajiv Thakur, Shefali Jarivala, Priyanka Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, and others.

Apart from the guests, Govinda’s attendance at the marriage marked the end of the feud between Krushna Abhishek and the Bollywood icon. Meanwhile, when Kashmera Shah touched the veteran actor’s feet to pay her respects it was indeed an emotional family reunion.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, May 8: Armaan hands over divorce papers to Abhira