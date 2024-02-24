Crew Teaser OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon unleash quirk and madness as air hostesses

The movie Crew is eagerly awaited this year, with prominent stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu in pivotal roles. Since its initial announcement, the film has generated significant interest among audiences. The excitement has soared to the next level as makers have released the teaser of the movie. Earlier, the makers revealed captivating first-look posters featuring the three lead actresses. Each poster exudes a distinctive vibe , depicting Kareena ready to 'steal,' Kriti poised to 'fake,' and Tabu prepared to 'risk it,' adding an extra layer of anticipation for the film's release.

Watch Crew teaser

The teaser of Crew promises a wild and quirky ride with three air hostesses embodying the personas of 'Risk it,' 'Steal it,' and 'Fake it.' Packed with witty dialogues, humor, and a lively soundtrack, the film hints at a mad flight adventure. The teaser suggests a strong connection with the middle-class, portraying the protagonists' journey from hard work to unexpected situations. Check out the teaser here!

Kareena, Kriti and Tabu's look from Crew

On February 23, Crew offered fans a thrilling glimpse through the release of striking first posters featuring the lead cast portraying air hostesses. The posters capture the actresses in vibrant red uniforms, radiating elegance and confidence within the aircraft cabin. Kareena Kapoor Khan's poster embodies boldness with the phrase "Steal It," Tabu exudes adventure with "Risk It," and Kriti Sanon's poster teases intrigue with "Fake It." This sneak peek heightens anticipation for the film, promising a dynamic and engaging narrative revolving around the world of air hostesses.

About Crew

Prepare for an exhilarating journey filled with excitement and humor in the upcoming film Crew, helmed by director Rajesh A Krishnan and backed by an exceptional team including Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. Starring the dynamic trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, alongside the talented Diljit Dosanjh and a special appearance by Kapil Sharma, the movie is presented as a family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. Scheduled for release on March 29, 2024, coinciding with the Good Friday weekend, Crew vows to provide an unforgettable cinematic experience.

