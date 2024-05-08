Diljit Dosanjh gives classy response as Punjabi rapper Naseeb tells him ‘You’re not Punjab’ in controversial post

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently at the peak of his career and has earned himself a global fandom. He who was lately busy with his Dil-Luminati tour has now received flak from one of his colleagues from the Punjabi industry. A rapper named Naseeb has taken a dig at Diljit’s efforts of putting his ‘pind’ on the global map.

How did Diljit Dosanjh respond to Naseeb’s criticism?

Taking to his Instagram story, Naseeb shared a purported image of the Amar Singh Chamkila star without a turban and wrote, "You’re Not Punjab... Go and learn how to tie a turban. Punjab belongs to warriors, not cowards.”

While responding to Naseeb, Diljit shared two Instagram stories wishing the rapper the best for his life and career. He wrote in Punjabi, “Sab Govind Hai. Naseeb brother, lots of love to you. May god give you and your art immense success. You’re only saying things and you’re answering them yourself. From my side, it's just love and only love.”

Diljit Dosanjh further spoke about how at the end of everything it's god and nothing else. Soon after this, Naseeb shared another post where he admitted that he would delete his views later and was simply expressing what he felt.

When Diljit Dosanjh was accused of playing with his fans’ emotions

Recently after the release of Diljit’s movie Amar Singh Chamkila, his fans were left scratching their head over the actor’s hairstyle. He who at the beginning of his career promised that he’ll never cut his hair was now under the scrutiny of the fans. However, Chamkila’s director Imtiaz Ali later came in his defense.

While speaking to Radio Nasha, Dosanjh confirmed that the singer had worn a wig. He added, “That wig is like his turban only. He has not sacrificed a single hair for this film. Because he played a character and knew how Chamkila looked, so he managed to look the part with a wig. He donned the look very sincerely and with very good intentions.”

Amar Singh Chamkila was a direct-to-digital release on Netflix and also starred Parineeti Chopra in the lead.

