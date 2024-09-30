CTRL star Ananya Panday strolling on Paris streets with sister Rysa is all about siblings goals; Don't miss

Ananya Panday, who is gearing up for Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL, is on a roll these days. After the success of her debut series, Call Me Bae, earlier this month, Ananya has now jetted off to Paris to attend an event at the iconic Grand Palais in the city. The actress has been sharing glimpses from her latest visit to France on social media, and one of them gives a peek into her activity. CTRL star Ananya Panday strolling on Paris streets with sister Rysa in the latest glimpse is all about siblings' goals.

On September 30, Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share visuals from her Paris visit. In one of the Instagram stories, Ananya can be seen walking with her sister Rysa on the streets of Paris. The CTRL star looks beautiful in a white top and beige pants. She also carried a black sling bag on her shoulder. She is facing towards the camera at her back.

The boomerang clip shows Ananya's younger sister, Rysa, holding her hand as they flash million-dollar smiles. Rysa wore a white top and blue jeans, which she paired up with a grey overcoat.

Take a look at the screenshot of the Instagram story here:

In another Instagram story, Ananya dropped a picture of a picturesque location featuring a fashion brand store in Paris. The photo shows a dome-shaped building against a cloudy sky.

"Bonjour Paris!" read her Instagram story.

Check it out here:

In an earlier interview with Humans of Bombay, Ananya Panday got candid about how she feels 'cringe' while watching her past work, including her interviews and films. The Call Me Bae star shared that she would run out of the room when someone would watch her videos in front of her during the initial phase of her career. The young actress admitted that she couldn't hear her voice back then.

Advertisement

On the work front, Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's directorial venture, Student of the Year 2, in 2019. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and then newcomer Tara Sutaria. Her other works include Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Liger, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Khaali Peeli.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday shares she 'lacked training' for debut compared to her friends starting their career now; says 'They know how to deal with the media'