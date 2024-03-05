Darsheel Safary teases fans about reunion with Aamir Khan; shares first look of upcoming project together

Darsheel Safary made his Bollywood debut as a child actor in Aamir Khan's Christmas 2007 release, Taare Zameen Par. The film proved to be a critical and commercial success, and Darsheel became an overnight star. Sixteen years later, both actors are reuniting for a project, details of which haven't been revealed yet. The young actor took to Instagram and shared a collage of pictures with Aamir, suggesting a reunion.

Darsheel Safary shares reunion with Aamir Khan 16 years after Taare Zameen Par

Darsheel Safary took to Instagram and shared a before and after collage with Aamir Khan. One of the pictures in the collage is a still from Taare Zameen Par featuring both actors, and the second one is from their reunion. Interestingly, Aamir carries an old look in the reunion, which promises to have packed something exciting for the audience.

Captioning the post, Darsheel wrote, "BOOOMMMMM! 16 years later, and we're together again. Emotional? Yeah, a little. Charged? ABSOLUTELY. All the love to my favorite mentor for the experience. Watch this space for the Big reveal. 4 Days to go!!!"

Aamir Khan's work front

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha, which didn't do well at the box office. He's yet to announce his next film as an actor but is actively coming up with back-to-back films as a producer. Aamir Khan's latest production, Laapataa Ladies, was released on March 1, 2024, and has garnered appreciation from the audience. His next film as a producer is titled Sitaare Zameen Par and is set to be the Christmas release this year. The Hindi remake of the Spanish film Campeones is directed by RS Prasanna.

Post Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan's next production is Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead and is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Also starring Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Shabana Azmi, and more, the film is reportedly releasing on Republic Day 2025.

Darsheel Safary's work front

Darsheel Safary was last seen in the 2023 film Hukus Bukus, also starring Arun Govil and Sajjad Delafrooz. He also did a Gujarati film titled Kutch Express in the same year.