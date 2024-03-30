Did you know Aamir Khan suggested selling tissue papers with Taare Zameen Par tickets? Tisca Chopra reveals reason

In a recent interview, Tisca Chopra reminisced on Aamir Khan's idea to double Taare Zameen Par profits. Read to know what Aamir Khan suggested!

By Rajni Singh
Updated on Mar 30, 2024  |  01:58 PM IST |  3.7K
Tisca Chopra and Aamir Khan
Picture Courtesy: Tisca Chopra/Aamir Khan/Instagram/IMDb

Aamir Khan's directorial debut, Taare Zameen Par, is the film that every Indian cherishes for its heartfelt story, great acting, and touching messages. Tisca Chopra's role as Maya Awasthi, the mom of dyslexic boy Ishaan (played by Darsheel Safary), especially resonated with viewers. In a recent interview, Tisca Chopra went down memory lane and shared and reflected on her working experience with Aamir Khan. 

Aamir Khan was like a school to me: Tisca Chopra

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, recalling her time working on the movie, Tisca, who later ventured into directing and producing, characterized it as a priceless learning experience under Aamir's guidance. She said, "Aamir Khan was like a school to me. I got to attend the Aamir Khan School of Filmmaking. He was incredibly meticulous, even though it was his debut film. He too was learning, and we were all part of that journey. He involved us in everything, from blocking scenes to choosing lenses. I really appreciated that level of authenticity and passion for cinema."

When questioned about Aamir Khan's reputed meticulousness and whether he was challenging to work with, as some might believe, Tisca Chopra expressed, "I never found him difficult to work with. I'm also meticulous and appreciate that kind of work ethic. In fact, I sometimes annoyed him by requesting retakes of my scenes, believing I could improve them. It was a fantastic experience. He put in so much effort into every aspect of the film that it couldn't have been bettered."

Related Stories

Rani Mukerji says Ghulam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai were important for her career
entertainment
Rani Mukerji says Ghulam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai were important for her career
Aashim Gulati reveals he had massive crush on his Murder Mubarak co-star Karisma Kapoor
entertainment
Aashim Gulati reveals he had massive crush on his Murder Mubarak co-star Karisma Kapoor

Advertisement

We should have sold tissue papers along with tickets: Aamir Khan

Speaking about the emotional resonance of Taare Zameen Par, Tisca Chopra recounted another story involving Aamir Khan. "One day, Aamir called me and joked that we should have sold tissue papers along with the film's tickets to double our earnings," she shared. "Even Karan Johar was moved to tears after watching the movie," she added.

Tisca Chopra further mentioned that, following Taare Zameen Par, she began receiving offers solely for mother roles. Consequently, she waited for a while until she finally secured the part of Anushka in Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Apte to headline Tisca Chopra’s first feature directorial

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Rajni Singh

Drenched in the vibrant hues of Bollywood, Rajni Singh is an entertainment journalist with 3 years of experience in the

...

Credits: Siddharth Kannan
Advertisement

Latest Articles