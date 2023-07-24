EXCLUSIVE: Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Apte to headline Tisca Chopra’s first feature directorial

After establishing herself as an actor with over 50 films to her credit, Tisca Chopra made her directorial debut in 2020 with a short film titled Rubaru. The film starred Tisca alongside Arjun Mathur, Deepak Maan, and Imran Rasheed, and it received high praise for its beautiful portrayal of a middle-aged actress battling her inner and outer selves. Following the positive response to her short film, Tisca is now taking her directorial career one step further and is all set to direct her first feature film this year. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Tisca Chopra will make her feature directorial debut with a suspense thriller starring Radhika Apte in the lead role.

"Radhika Apte will headline Tisca Chopra’s first feature directorial, tentatively titled ‘A Train from Chaprola’. It’s a tight murder mystery and features Radhika in the role of a strong, confident modern woman with complex underlying layers. Tisca has herself written the script and will start shooting for it in September in Uttarakhand. The leading hero of the movie hasn’t been finalized yet," a source close to the project told us. The source revealed that the film was initially offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, she declined the offer, expressing her reluctance to take on another murder mystery so soon after her Hansal Mehta movie, scheduled for release later this year.

Manish Malhotra turns producer with three movies

A Train from Chaprola will be produced by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra under his banner, Stage 5. This marks his entry into the world of production, and he has reportedly lined up three projects in collaboration with Jio Studios. The first project, starring Radhika Apte and directed by Tisca Chopra, is set to begin production in September. Malhotra's second production, titled Bun Tikki, revolves around a father-son relationship and will be directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. The film has already cast Abhay Deol, Shabana Azmi, and Zeenat Aman in the lead roles, and shooting is scheduled to commence in October. For his third venture, titled Chalat Musafir, Manish Malhotra has chosen Vijay Varma to play the lead role. The film will be directed by Vibhu Puri, known for his work in Hawaizaada.

On the work front, Radhika Apte is set to make a cameo appearance in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas, featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Besides this, the talented actress is also rumored to be working on an international project, although specific details about the film are being kept confidential at this time. As for Tisca Chopra, she has an array of projects lined up as an actor. These include starring in Abbas Mustan's Netflix film titled Penthouse, being part of Homi Adajania's Muder Mubarak, and featuring in Disney+Hotstar's horror series called Fear 1.0, among several other exciting endeavors.

