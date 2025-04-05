Deepika Padukone’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel walks down memory lane; see throwback PIC

Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema. She has also made the country proud on the global stage numerous times. Deepika made her Hollywood debut with the 2017 film xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Her co-star Vin Diesel recently walked down memory lane and shared a throwback picture from the sets of the movie.

On April 4, 2025, Vin Diesel took to Instagram and shared a photograph with Deepika Padukone from the sets of xXx: Return of Xander Cage. In the stunning picture, Vin was seen shirtless, flaunting his physique and tattoos. He also wore accessories, including statement rings, wristwatches, and a chain. Deepika kept an arm on his shoulder. She donned a black crop top and shorts. Her waist tattoo for the movie was also visible.

The caption of the post simply said, “Xander…”

Have a look at Vin Diesel’s post!

Netizens showered love on the duo in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Deepika and Vin (fire and clap emojis),” while another wrote, “Xander Family.” A user stated, “Lovely deepika,” and another mentioned, “Forever supercrack always the best.” Many others conveyed their love with heart-eye and fire emojis.

Last year, Vin Diesel sent his good wishes to Deepika Padukone and her husband, Ranveer Singh, who were about to welcome their first child. The couple had shared a stunning maternity photoshoot on their Instagram handles. In the comments, Vin reacted with a folded hands emoji, signifying good wishes and prayers for the parents-to-be. Later, Deepika gave birth to a baby girl who was named Dua.

In xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Deepika Padukone played the role of Serena Unger. It also starred Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, and others. The film was directed by DJ Caruso.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone’s fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of her upcoming movie. She was last seen on the big screen in Singham Again. The Rohit Shetty-directed Cop Universe movie was released in 2024. Deepika was introduced as Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham.

