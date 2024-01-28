Did you know Anil Kapoor took up Dil Dhadakne Do because of Ranbir Kapoor? Details inside

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was the highest grosser of 2023. The film revolving around the complex father-son relationship featured Anil Kapoor essaying the father’s role. Despite getting mixed reviews from the critics, there is no denying that the film stirred the internet and box-office collections. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor who has been hesitant in playing on-screen fatherly roles revealed that he had accepted Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do as Barfi actor was doing it initially.

Anil Kapoor agreed to do Dil Dhadake Do because of Ranbir Kapoor

A couple of days after the OTT premiere of Animal, the trio - Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol sat for a conversation with Netflix India. During the conversation, the Fighter actor was asked about his take on the father-son relationship. Before he could answer, Ranbir chimed in by recalling his initial days while he was yet to debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya.

He revisited the early days of his career while he used to go to Anil’s house to rehearse with Sonam Kapoor for the film while working under Roshan Taneja. “I never play fathers’ roles, but I will play your father’s role. So he had told me this at that point in time.’

He further added,“ I remember when he was doing Dil Dhadakne Do, he used to talk to me so much,” while Anil intervened to reveal, “You (Ranbir Kapoor) were doing the film. When I said yes, you were doing the film.”

Ranbir continued by spilling that the veteran actor was in a dilemma even at that point in time, wondering whether he should take the role or not. “I remember when the promo came, 90 percent of the audience was like, but he doesn’t look like a father, he looks like an elder brother. It’s because he has kept himself that way.”

As a matter of fact, the role of Ranbir Kapoor in Dil Dhadakne Do was eventually done by Ranveer Singh. The 2015 Zoya Akhtar’s directorial also starred Priyanka Chopra, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, Rahul Bose, Vikrant Massey and others.

The long-awaited OTT premiere of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal happened earlier this week on January 26. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and others in important roles.

