Did you know Anupriya Goenka didn't get calls for 6 months post Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmaavat and War success?

Anupriya Goenka is gearing up for her upcoming web series, Disney+ Hostar’s Sultan Of Delhi, where she will be seen essaying the role of Shankari Devi. At the close of the previous decade, Anupriya Goenka appeared in three back-to-back blockbusters: Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmaavat, and War. Following her debut in Bollywood alongside Vidya Balan in Bobby Jasoos, Anupriya hit a high note by landing a role in Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. In this action-packed film, she played a significant character named Poorna, a nurse who becomes a hostage. Her success continued with a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's grand epic Padmaavat, where she portrayed Shahid Kapoor's on-screen wife.

Anupriya Goenka opens up on not getting work calls for six months post the success of her three blockbuster films

Recently, during an interaction with Indian Express, Anupriya Goenka mentioned that movies like Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmaavat, and War made her a recognizable figure in the industry. However, she faced an unusual situation when she received fewer work offers in the following six months. She said, “These films put me on the map, but for the next six months, I didn’t get any calls! I remember being very unsure of what was happening. As an actor, if I didn’t have work before, I at least used to have several auditions. I used to give 10-12 auditions a day!”

Anupriya also mentioned that when she's occupied with auditions, she believes she is actively at "work" and can enhance her skills, which was not the case during that period. People had expected her to change after the back-to-back blockbuster success of the two films released just a month apart from each other. She said, “I realised that people started thinking, ‘Oh now she will charge more! Or she will have more work.’ All that change happens. A lot of people told me later that it takes time for the effect of a major change to show up. It rarely happens overnight, it didn’t with me. But its impact was definitely there, as after six months things did change for me.”

The actor continued her successful streak with her third major release, Hrithik Roshan's War in 2019, which also turned out to be a blockbuster. Anupriya vividly remembered telling her colleague while working on Padmaavat that if she had to endure 12 auditions a day once more after this, "then I will pack up." She said, “Because I did that for five years and I know I have had my journey there, so I will aim at something else. Now I am at the stage where casting agents offer me to send a self-test but I insist on coming and auditioning because I miss that, face to face! I am very happy with the way things are and where I am heading.”

Anupriya Goenka on Sultan Of Delhi

The actor's upcoming project is the action thriller series Sultan Of Delhi, which will be streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. Anupriya expressed that when she was presented with the opportunity to work on the show, she "fell in love" with the vast and immersive world of the series and was particularly drawn to her "dark" character, Shankari. She said, “I was very intrigued with Milan sir’s cinema, but meeting him made me feel that it was a very democratic space to be in. It was a beautiful, comfortable meeting because we had a very clear discussion about everything. He was happy to answer my questions. There was no chance of me giving it a second thought at all.”

Advertisement

The series Sultan Of Delhi, which is co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma, is scheduled to be available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar starting from October 13. The cast includes Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Vinay Pathak, Harleen Sethi, Anjum Sharma, and Nishant Dahiya.

ALSO READ: Sultan Of Delhi Trailer OUT: Mouni Roy, Tahir Raj Bhasin are caught in a web of crime in this 60s drama