Did Kartik Aaryan hint at venturing into direction soon? Know what Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor said

In a recent Instagram story where Kartik Aaryan was seen thanking Gajraj Rao for appreciating him, the actor subtly hinted about his plans to venture into acting. Read on to know what he said.

By Aditya Sagar
Updated on May 10, 2024  |  08:37 PM IST |  3K
Will Kartik Aaryan soon venture into direction? Find out (Instagram/Kartik Aaryan)
Will Kartik Aaryan soon venture into direction? Find out (Instagram/Kartik Aaryan)

Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut with 2011’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama and shot to overnight fame. Ever since then there was no looking back for him. The actor went on to not just give hits or superhits but blockbusters including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Is this the time Kartik should explore his skills in other roles?

Did Kartik Aaryan hint at venturing into direction soon?

The 33-year-old took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of actor Gajraj Rao praising him. The veteran actor who played Kartik’s father in Satyaprem Ki Katha shared that the actor used to be very much available and active on the set and there’s no doubt that he would take up directing in the next 5-10 years.

Rao added that Kartik Aaryan was very curious to know, “What is happening in the shoot? What is happening in the lives of other artists? What are they doing? What is happening in their scene? He was always curious about everything. So it wasn't like he used to switch on and off and say, I am going.” Gajraj Rao further expressed that Kartik values his success and fandom.

Sharing Rao’s words of appreciation for him, Kartik wrote in his Instagram story, “Haha sir jaldi karunga direct (will direct soon). Thank you for your kind words.”

Kartik Aaryan and Gajraj Rao's exchange of words

When Kartik Aaryan called himself a director’s actor

In an old interview with Hello India, the Dhamaka actor was asked about his preparation for getting into a character’s skin. In his response, Aaryan admitted that signing versatile characters was his conscious decision so that he could improve his craft.

He shared, “I don’t have a formula, and take each role as it comes. From having detailed discussions with my director to doing my own prep, working on the physicality of the role, rehearsing, etc. I’m also a director’s actor, and take cues from how they envision the character.”

In his upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik will reprise his character of Rooh Baba from the last part of the franchise. He will be joined by Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan who’ll also bring back her Manjulika character on the big-screen. The Anees Baazmee is currently eyeing a Diwali release this year.

