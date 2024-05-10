Did Kartik Aaryan hint at venturing into direction soon? Know what Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor said

Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut with 2011’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama and shot to overnight fame. Ever since then there was no looking back for him. The actor went on to not just give hits or superhits but blockbusters including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Is this the time Kartik should explore his skills in other roles?

Did Kartik Aaryan hint at venturing into direction soon?

The 33-year-old took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of actor Gajraj Rao praising him. The veteran actor who played Kartik’s father in Satyaprem Ki Katha shared that the actor used to be very much available and active on the set and there’s no doubt that he would take up directing in the next 5-10 years.

Rao added that Kartik Aaryan was very curious to know, “What is happening in the shoot? What is happening in the lives of other artists? What are they doing? What is happening in their scene? He was always curious about everything. So it wasn't like he used to switch on and off and say, I am going.” Gajraj Rao further expressed that Kartik values his success and fandom. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Sharing Rao’s words of appreciation for him, Kartik wrote in his Instagram story, “Haha sir jaldi karunga direct (will direct soon). Thank you for your kind words.”

Advertisement

When Kartik Aaryan called himself a director’s actor

In an old interview with Hello India, the Dhamaka actor was asked about his preparation for getting into a character’s skin. In his response, Aaryan admitted that signing versatile characters was his conscious decision so that he could improve his craft.

He shared, “I don’t have a formula, and take each role as it comes. From having detailed discussions with my director to doing my own prep, working on the physicality of the role, rehearsing, etc. I’m also a director’s actor, and take cues from how they envision the character.”

In his upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik will reprise his character of Rooh Baba from the last part of the franchise. He will be joined by Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan who’ll also bring back her Manjulika character on the big-screen. The Anees Baazmee is currently eyeing a Diwali release this year.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kartik Aaryan ditches Mumbai traffic to travel in Metro; fans impressed with his humble nature