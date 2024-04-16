Did you know AR Rahman holding Irshad Kamil hostage birthed THIS Amar Singh Chamkila song at 2 am? DEETS

The music album of Amar Singh Chamkila is trending all over the internet. The vision of director Imtiaz Ali was brought to life by musician AR Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil. But did you know there was a lot of scrap and re-write while finalizing the songs for this Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila?

Irshad Kamil says AR Rahman held him hostage for a song

Revealing the backstory of how the now-hit track Tu Kya Jaane was created, Irshad Kamil confessed that it was a replacement for a song that they had to scrap. Irshad told News18, “We had finalized a different song before Tu Kya Jaane. But after some deliberations, it was felt that the song wasn’t appropriate for the scene in question. It was then that Rahman composed Tu Kya Jaane.”

Kamil recalled AR Rahman not letting him leave the meeting because he wanted at least one line or two to start preparing the base of the track. He said, "I had gone to meet him for a different reason, and it was well past midnight. He told me to wait. He said, 'I won't let you leave before you give me a line or two for the new song'."

As it was already 2 am, Irshad told Rahman, “Dimaag nahi chal raha (My brain isn’t working),” to which he replied, “I’m not listening to you. You sit here and give me just one line.” That is when Irshad came up with the most-loved romantic track of the album within seven minutes.

This is not the first time that AR Rahman made such a request. It was during one of the New Year’s parties that around 11 pm he called Irshad for a quick track. Stepping aside from his family who gathered to watch a New Year’s program at the show, Kamil created the popular song Maahi Ve from Highway, and that too just in 15 minutes. The lyricist credited his decades of experience which makes him this trustable by musicians.

Amar Singh Chamkila currently streaming on Netflix has all its songs written by Irshad Kamil only, including Vida Karo, Bol Mohabbat, Baaja, and Ishq Mitaaye.

