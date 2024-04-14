Is Diljit Dosanjh’s track Vida Karo from Amar Singh Chamkila your new favorite? Know inspiration behind it

Imtiaz Ali has served another masterpiece for his audiences. The filmmaker’s recent offering Amar Singh Chamkila streamed on Netflix recently and is gaining quite a massive applause. Out of many stand-out things, a track that arrived at the movie’s climax titled Vida Karo is going viral on the internet.

What’s the inspiration behind Amar Singh Chamkila’s song Vida Karo?

For the unversed, this biographical drama stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra playing the lead. The song in reference comes at the place where they have been shot down and they seek a poetic departure from this world. The chorus of this heartbreaking track reads, “Mainu Vida Karo, Mainu Vida Karo Ji, Maine Jaana Hai Us Paar, Tum Sabhi Saaf Sahi, Hoon Matt Maila Main, Tum Sabhi Paak Magar, Paap Ka Dariya Main, Mainu Vida Karo…”

This loosely translates to, “Please let me go, my friend. I must move on to the other side. While you are all sincere and pure, I am tarnished and unclean. You are all holy, but I’m a torrent of sin. Let me go, let me go, my love, my friend.”

This song has been inspired by a poem by the same name written by the late poet Shiv Kumar Batalvi. Read an the excerpt of the poem here:-

More about Shiv Kumar Batalvi

Born in 1936 in Punjab, Shiv Kumar Batalvi rose to prominence as a poetic prodigy who crafted evocative verses that explored themes of love and existential angst. His turbulent personal life marked by tragedy and heartbreak often translated into his poetries including this Vida Karo alongside works like Loona and Maye Ni Maye.

In popular culture, his poems have previously also inspired several songs. For example, Diljit Dosanjh’s reprised version of Ikk Kudi (Highway). It was also sourced from a Shiv Kumar Batalvi poem. Aaj din chadheya was another such song inspired by Batalvi's poem that was featured in Love Aaj Kal. Did you manage to find any similarities between all these songs?

We will tell you... all of these are from Imtiaz Ali’s timeless classics. Said or unsaid, Ali seems to be highly inspired by the works of Shiv Kumar Batalvi, and as much as his poems were soul-stirring, Ali's songs are too highly healing. Like this trivia? Come back to Pinkvilla for more.

