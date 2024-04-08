Did you know Arshad Warsi was supposed to play just one of the goons behind Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai MBBS?

Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS was released back in 2003. The film starred Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles, leaving an everlasting impression on the audiences. Not only did the humor and storyline resonate with the audiences, but the characters of Munna and Circuit played by Sanjay and Arshad became an emotion.

In a recent interview, Arshad Warsi made an interesting revelation as he recalled Vidhu Vinod Chopra telling him how Circuit was just one of the associates of Munna.

Arshad Warsi recalls his character in Munna Bhai MBBS was just one of the goons behind Sanjay Dutt

In a recent interaction on Long Drive with Mr Faisu, Arshad Warsi was asked about his character, Circuit from the cult-classic, Munna Bhai MBBS. During the conversation, he was asked if the character was a turning point in his life. To this, he agreed and made an interesting revelation by sharing that initially he was just one of the goons behind Sanjay Dutt.

He said, “Tum dekho, woh role kya tha? Villain ke peeche chaar paanch lukhhe khade hote hai na, un mese mai ek tha (You see what was that role? Goons that stand behind the villain). You tell me how many actors like those four guys do you remember?”

He further continued, “It was a risk that I took. It was my destiny that I had Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) with me as a director and Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) as my co actor. Vinod Chopra had clearly told me that I would be one of the four goons with slightly extra lines. He was very honest. I knew that Sanju was a very secure actor. He was never insecure and Raju had given me that freedom.”

Arshad went on to explain that he always goes deeper into the character and keeps giving his input to the team. According to him, every actor must also do it because a film is a collective effort.

Furthermore, Arshad Warsi also talked about his bond with Sanjay Dutt. He said, “He is a great person. Very sweet. I find him very strong. He has gone through a lot of things. He is a very loving person. I get random messages from him. He sends ‘Bro, I am missing you’ or he calls and says, ‘Bro I am in Africa, should I get so something?’”

The characters of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi as Munna and Circuit were reprised in the sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai released in 2006.

