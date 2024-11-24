Did You Know before Bobby Deol won hearts with iconic Jamal Kudu step, Dharmendra  already aced it in his old song? WATCH

Dharmendra is also knklown as the original He-Man of Bollywood, known for his wit, charm, and unfiltered nature. He has always been humble and often shares interesting posts from past films with his followers, leaving them nostalgic. Recently, the veteran actor again took to his Instagram and shared an interesting video that featured him dancing with an alcohol glass on his head. Many fans might know it's the same viral step taken, but his son, Bobby Deol, did it in Jamal Kudu from Animal.

In the video shared with the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Bobby Deol is seen doing his now-iconic Jamal Kudu" dance step, which went viral online. However, the surprise came when Dharmendra was seen in the later clips performing the same steps decades ago in one of his films during his youth.

Take a look:

Dharmendra captioned the post, "Friends, with love to you all," expressing his gratitude to his fans. Fans couldn't keep calm at the video and praised the veteran actor. Among the top comments, we got a glimpse of reactions to understand the truth. Bobby Deol featured Bobby Deol and wrote the post with a special message in this fashion.

On this occasion, fans flooded the comment section with the praises or nostalgia recalled by them. One person wrote, "The greatest he-man, paaji, I love you." Another fan penned, "Yaadein hamesha yaad rangegi." (We always recall memories).

Meanwhile, Dharmendra was last seen in Shahid Kapoor starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, released during Valentine 2024. He will be next seen in Desh Ke Gaddar and Ikkis.

On the other hand, his son, Bobby Deol, recently made his Tamil debut in Kanguva. He is next working on Telugu films like Daaku Maharaaj and Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit. He will also be seen in Housefull 5 and Alpha.