Bobby Deol opens up on his alcoholism phase; admits feeling weak: ‘It’s like you are drowning and people….’

Senior Bollywood actor, Bobby Deol became Lord Bobby after his successful stint with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. The 2023 film made him a sought-after action in B-town again. But before that, there was a time in his personal and professional life which he still recalls with numbed eyes. During an interview, he spoke about the weakest phase of his life when he got addicted to alcohol.

Bobby Deol was in an interview with Humans of Bombay wherein he went back in time to when he took to alcoholism. However, he admitted that one cannot sit back and regret everything that they have done wrong otherwise they cannot learn. “It’s just that you had to go through all those things and you had to come out of it. No one can hold your hand,” he exclaimed.

The Love Hostel actor stated that he can’t tell his fans or people who are going through that phase how to get out of it because they know how to get out of it. According to him, everybody knows how to get out of it. It’s just that they have to believe in themselves and let that be activated in their minds. Sharing how he felt at that point in time, Bobby stated, “It’s like you are drowning and people let themselves drown. I think everybody can swim out of it.”

While being emotional about it, Deol stated that suddenly a switch turned on in his mind when he saw everybody around him in his house being worried about him. “They would keep encouraging me. But they were so sad in their eyes looking at me while I was torturing myself,” he quipped. He added that they couldn’t help him beyond comforting him with their words. But then when he started realizing that he is a father and how his kids are going to look up to him and get inspired like the way he was inspired by his dad, Dharmendra This is when he started working harder and trying his best.

Looking back in time, he said, “I think it started with Poster Boys.” Elaborating further the actor added that the film didn’t do well but it was a very different genre but it failed. However, he still didn’t give up because he was trying to do different stuff.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

