Bobby Deol feels he hasn't achieved anything even after working for years due to THIS reason: says, 'I still think like a child’

Bobby Deol made his debut as a leading man in the film Barsaat in 1995, a milestone that will soon celebrate its 30th anniversary. Despite this impressive tenure in the industry, he candidly expressed feelings of inadequacy. Interestingly, he revealed that he maintains a youthful, childlike perspective, which keeps his spirit alive.

Bobby Deol, who began his acting career alongside his legendary father Dharmendra in the 1977 film Dharam Veer, recently reflected on his lengthy journey in the industry. He noted that when he considers the number of years he has spent in the field, it sometimes leaves him feeling as though he hasn't accomplished as much as he would have liked.

He told PTI, "If you think about how many years you spent, then it kind of makes you feel, 'Oh, I haven't achieved anything in so many years'."

The 57-year-old actor expressed his gratitude for having spent 30 years in the industry while still being active in it. He shared that he often feels youthful at heart and said, "In my mind, I still think like a child. It's only when I see my kids; I realize, 'Oh, I've become old.'"

He mentioned that in the pursuit of self-improvement and achieving his goals, it's easy to lose track of how many years have gone by. He also noted that he has been taking on more projects in the South film industry than in Bollywood, which he views positively.

With exciting roles on the horizon, Bobby feels grateful for the opportunities that have come his way.

Bobby Deol, a prominent figure in Bollywood, is known for films like Soldier, Gupt, Humraaz, Race 3 and Housefull 4. His performances in the Netflix film Class of 83 and web series Aashram received significant praise.

In the past year, Deol gained attention for his portrayal of the formidable mute villain Abrar in the action-packed Animal, sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor. Now, he is poised to venture into South Indian cinema with the Tamil film Kanguva, which stars Suriya in the lead role. Helmed by director Siva, the film is scheduled for a global release on November 14.

